Madisonians of all ages attended the annual Clean Lakes Alliance fundraiser, Frozen Assets, this weekend at the Edgewater.

Free entertainment — including ice skating, pond hockey, a historic iceboat display, kite displays and free hot cocoa and s’mores — was available all weekend.

All donations went to support efforts to protect and improve water quality in local lakes, rivers and wetlands.

Once stepping foot on frozen Lake Mendota, visitors plunged into the spirit of Wisconsin winter. Kids and seasoned ice fishermen alike bundled up to appreciate Lake Mendota.

Cold beer and hot cocoa were also available for purchase.

The UW Center for Limnology had a tent with Ph.D. students and director emeritus John Magnuson in attendance to teach festival-goers about freshwater and lake ice science.

A fun and educational weekend would not be complete without a stop by the Henry Vilas Zoo table to check out a few of the critters they brought along.