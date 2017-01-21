On a gray Saturday, downtown Madison was bathed in a sea of pink.

The Women’s March on Madison was one of hundreds of protests that took place across the nation as well as internationally this weekend.

The Madison Police Department estimated between 75,000 to 100,000 women and men of all ages attended the event, marching in solidarity for their own rights and for the rights of groups they feel may be in jeopardy under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The march began at Library Mall around noon, and by 2:15 p.m. the massive crowd was still marching up State Street and filling into space around the Capitol. MPD noted that at one point, all blocks of State Street were filled, backed up to the bottom of Bascom Hill.

A variety of speakers addressed the crowd on the importance of rallying together and grassroots activism, accompanied by performances from several fem-punk music groups, as well as a particularly well-received group, The Raging Grannies of Madison.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said he joined 70 of his colleagues in not attending the “inaugural pageantry.”

State Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, D-Milwaukee, called on words from Beyoncé, saying, “Okay, ladies, now let’s get in formation.”

MPD reported no serious problems or incidents, calling the crowd “well-behaved.” They thanked all in attendance for helping to keep the peace.