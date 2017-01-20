On the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States, hundreds exercised their first-amendment right all the way to the Capitol.

Students and community members gathered at Library Mall where speakers rallied the crowd before the demonstration.

Michael Lim/The Badger Herald

Michael Lim/The Badger Herald

Instead of the typical State Street route, the demonstration started down East Campus Mall.

Jonah Leurquin/The Badger Herald

While most students were just getting out of class, the crowd picked up momentum, which required police assistance to cross University Avenue and traverse down W. Johnson Street.

Riley Steinbrenner/The Badger Herald

Jonah Leurquin/The Badger Herald

Michael Lim/The Badger Herald

Michael Lim/The Badger Herald

Michael Lim/The Badger Herald

Students watched from balconies of high-rise apartments to get a better look.

“Get out of your dorms and into the streets,” some protesters shouted.

Jonah Leurquin/The Badger Herald

Protesters filed onto State Street curb-to-curb, preventing city buses from proceeding on their scheduled route.

Riley Steinbrenner/The Badger Herald

Riley Steinbrenner/The Badger Herald

Riley Steinbrenner/The Badger Herald

The demonstration reached its final destination at the doorstep of the Capitol.

Riley Steinbrenner/The Badger Herald

Speakers rallied for unity throughout the next four years of Trump’s first term.

Jonah Leurquin/The Badger Herald

Jonah Leurquin/The Badger Herald

Riley Steinbrenner/The Badger Herald