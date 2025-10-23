Financially disadvantaged students face further challenges positioned as assistance

The University of Wisconsin will change its financial aid application process this fall by adding the College Scholarship Service Profile (CSS Profile). The CSS Profile is a longer, more detailed financial aid application that will be used to distribute university financial aid, according to The Cap Times.

The CSS Profile will only need to be filled out by incoming undergraduate applicants, including transfer students. UW will not require students to fill out the form if they do not need aid from this source. Students will still need to fill out FAFSA for federal money, but the CSS aims to direct UW money to the students who need it most. The application opened Oct. 1 and the priority deadline is Dec. 1, according to The Cap Times.

Over 250 colleges and scholarship programs use the CSS Profile to distribute scholarships, many being private schools, including Beloit College and Lawrence University in Wisconsin. Other competitive public universities, including the University of Michigan, also use this system.

UW has recently experienced an increase in low-income students, which requires a more advanced system of navigating what aid should be distributed to what students, executive director of the UW financial aid office Phil Asbery told The Cap Times.

UW Assistant professor of education policy, Taylor Odle, explained to The Cap Times that while this is an extra step for lower-income students, it is potentially the best option because it shares the most accurate information to estimate financial aid. Last year, $150 million of the university’s $200 million in institutional support was based on need, according to The Cap Times.

The College Board, the organization that runs the SAT and AP exams, owns the CSS Profile. The organization has been involved in a lawsuit since October 2024, accusing the College Board and 40 top universities of a price-fixing plan that overcharged students with divorced parents. The profile requires students to fill out the form for both parents regardless of custody, according to The Brown Daily Herald.

The lawsuit states the colleges evaluated the earnings of noncustodial parents when determining financial aid eligibility. In contrast, FAFSA does not require both parents to file their income and considers the information of the parent who provided more of the financial support to the individual.

Though the lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge September 2025, the issues with the CSS Profile are evident in this event. UW joining this system shortly after this issue raises questions about how UW will use the information collected and how vigilant the University will be in evaluating the Profile’s usefulness.

UW is requesting more information from students due to recent efforts to cheat the FAFSA system of income reporting. Advice on how to report earnings on FAFSA to receive the best aid package is often published or shared on social media.

While these efforts do take away money from students who need it more, adding more complicated forms to fill out increases barriers for low-income students. The CSS Profile was shortened in recent years to bypass questions based on previous answers, but this does not address issues students may have filling out the specific information.

Nonprofit organizations, such as the Fair Opportunity Project, have prepared to help students whose parents are unable to navigate certain income and assets questions, according to The Cap Times. This is especially difficult for students with complicated family relationships. There are also concerns about a lack of language options, as it is only available in English, with Spanish help available through chat or call.

Madison nonprofit leaders expressed these concerns to The Cap Times and questioned how long the University planned on implementing the CSS Profile, as they noted most colleges do not use it.

While the CSS Profile may improve accuracy in student financial reports, it may not help those it is intended to help as efficiently as advocates believe. With a complicated application process and questions regarding its accuracy and ethical qualities, the uncertainty around the application outweighs the potential benefits.

The general sense of uncertainty will harm the UW community in the long run, as high school counselors and nonprofit college application tutoring organizations must devote significant time and resources in the coming years to a system that does not produce clear results. While these groups will work to help the students they serve, UW has a responsibility to comprehensively evaluate the system after this year. This includes research into the impact on rural and urban low-income students who may not have access to application assistance services.

If UW finds the program discourages applicants or becomes a frustratingly complicated process for students already at a disadvantage when applying for college, leaders must remove this standard application. They can then innovatively develop a system that is clearly effective and addresses potential FAFSA issues without harming those it intends to help.

In the meantime, students should not let the application intimidate them as there are resources available to assist with the process, including articles providing general guidance, nonprofit organizations, counselors and the UW financial aid office.