Spring election referendum threatens to enshrine voter ID laws, silence disadvantaged voters

A Wisconsin voter ID law that requires voters to present photographic identification at polls is seeking a highly contested, but permanent residence in the state Constitution. On Jan. 14, Republican legislators successfully advanced their proposal to enshrine the law into the state Constitution, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. As a result, the April 1 ballot will now include a referendum that has advanced the law into the final round of approval — this time, at the hands of voters.

With a series of lawsuits from activist groups like the League of Women Voters and the American Civil Liberties Union and trials at the local, state and federal levels, the voter ID law has experienced a tumultuous history since its initial enactment in June of 2011, according to PBS Wisconsin. It comes as no surprise the Legislature’s latest move is a source of outrage throughout the state.

Republican lawmakers defend their decision by claiming that the future of the law — and thus the security of our voting process — is uncertain in the face of a 4-3 majority in the state government, according to WPR. But it is clear this law will do more to endanger voting accessibility rather than promote its security.

Advertisements

A 2009 study on a similar voter ID law in Indiana found the requirement for photo identification significantly reduced voting opportunities for minority, low-income, less-educated, the youngest and oldest generations of voters and voters likely to vote Democratic.

These disparities may arise due to inequities in the possession of up-to-date photo IDs, according to a 2024 report by the University of Maryland. For instance, 41% of individuals without a high school degree do not have a driver’s license with an up-to-date name and/or address.

The opportunity to vote is especially stripped for individuals falling under multiple disadvantaged categories. Indeed, the report found that nearly 50% of Black Americans aged 18-29 do not have a driver’s license with their current age and address. The study also found similar patterns of disparity in knowledge about voter ID laws and experience of mismatch between current names/addresses versus what is listed on their ID.

Inequities in possession of up-to-date photo IDs clearly have a greater effect on disadvantaged groups and threaten to silence their voices, which is a violation of our democracy. The Constitution grants U.S. citizens unalienable rights to their civic liberties, which include the opportunity to cast a ballot. Making the process of voting more inaccessible is a violation of these rights.

Even more, studies find that voter ID laws do not promote voting security in any significant way. The Brennan Center for Justice found in-person voter fraud occurs at a 0.00004% rate — a number that is laughable in comparison to the percentage of individuals affected by voter ID limitations. In fact, it is commonly said the chances for voter fraud are lower than one’s likelihood of being struck by thunder.

Why, then, are Republican legislators so convinced that our voting process is endangered without the protection of voter ID laws?

It is highly likely that the attempt to enshrine the law is a deliberate attempt to silence the voices of targeted voters. As reported by the 2009 study on Indiana’s laws, the voter ID law suppresses Democratic votes by a margin that is likely significant in tight races — which we often experience in the swing state of Wisconsin.

It is really not that hard to believe that conservative legislators are gatekeeping the ballot from disadvantaged communities considering their recent misinformation and hateful rhetoric surrounding voter fraud. For instance, the Associated Press found noncitizen voting to be a central component of the 2024 election, though claims of its existence are entirely baseless.

Republican politicians frantically held conferences and hearings regarding the nonexistent infiltration of the voting process by unauthorized immigrants, taking advantage of voters’ strong emotions and concerns about immigration to plant doubts about voter security.

In reality, there is no evidence to support claims that voter security is a threat at the local, state or national levels. Thus, Republicans must be utilizing the opportunity to enshrine voter ID laws to craft a select group of voters eligible to make civic contributions. In doing so, they are leading us down a slippery slope of transforming our democracy into an oligarchy.

So, when you flip your ballot to the referendum this spring, reflect on how your vote will influence the voices of the communities around you. Enshrining voter ID law is equivalent to limiting the invaluable power of the vote to historically privileged groups.

Even if you are not convinced about the anti-democratic nature of voter ID laws, that is still no reason to vote in favor of enshrining the law into our state’s future forever. Rest assured that Wisconsin’s voter ID law is not being wiped should the referendum fail. Voting against the referendum merely ensures future room for adjusting the law.

You have the power to preserve equity in our democratic process and protect Wisconsinites’ civic liberties this spring. Make your voice heard this season so your fellow constituents have the ability to do so for generations to come.

Aanika Parikh ([email protected]) is a junior studying molecular and cell biology and health policy.