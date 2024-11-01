New College of Engineering construction uses massive funds to serve select few

The University of Wisconsin campus is always full of construction. One of the largest and most talked about of these projects is the new College of Engineering building.

The new construction, facing delays and mounting costs, has sparked a debate over the allocation of millions of dollars for the project. The $347 million project is expanding and rebuilding the College of Engineering’s facilities and is funded by $197 million in state support and $150 million in private donations, according to The CapTimes.

For some time, the funding was delayed due to political obstacles, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald. Some Wisconsin Republicans were delaying the distribution of funds as part of their effort to get rid of DEI and stalling negotiations as a political tactic. Despite this misguided effort, the state eventually released the funds and allowed the project to continue, according to The Badger Herald. Construction will begin in 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2028.

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and project leaders believe the investment and construction are critical to a state-wide need for more engineers, according to The Cap Times. Enhancing research and boosting the economy is a priority for supporters of the building. But, the scrutiny comes from the Madison community who question whether these funds could be used elsewhere on campus for a better purpose.

From a long-term perspective, supporters believe that the project will amass major benefits. Better labs, research spaces and classrooms will increase the capacity of the Engineering School by 1,000 students, according to The Cap Times. This will open the door for more students to pursue a career in engineering and expand Wisconsin’s workforce in the long run, according to The Cap Times.

The expanded structure will allow for more collaborations between career engineers and foster innovation. It will allow more students to learn from seasoned engineers in different fields. Hopefully, this will create a class of Wisconsin engineers that can give back to the state.

But, not everyone believes this project should be on the list of priorities for the university. It is a common complaint that UW tends to focus on very large projects that only aid a small group of students compared to the large student body.

The $347 million investment could be used across campus to improve resources for a greater student population. On a campus where many students struggle financially, these funds could have been used to expand scholarship programs and financial aid opportunities, according to The Badger Herald. It could have been allocated to bolster mental health services and help students who are sitting on waitlists for months, struggling and wanting help, according to previous reporting by The Badger Herald. It could have opened doors for more students to attend UW.

This tension reflects the broader challenge UW has to balance — long-term infrastructure improvements versus immediate needs are a fine line to walk.

If all goes well, the new engineering building will help the future of the engineering program and will boost Wisconsin’s economy as a whole. Conversely, the cost of this future improvement is leaving programs underfunded, tuition raised and immediate needs unmet.

At the core of the argument, it comes down to what will best serve the majority. Some think the new building is better for Wisconsin and will place the university at the forefront of innovations and technological structure. Yet others think there are better uses for the money.

The university has made it clear that its priority is the expansion of research and education. The outcome of this decision will shape both the future of the College of Engineering and also the broader identity of UW as a university and the student population it caters to.

The administration is trying to put UW ahead in a competitive economic market, but going forward, university leaders must listen and engage with the students about what they believe the campus needs. The campus community needs assurance that the long-term projects will help everyone, not just a few. Going forward, UW should work to find a better balance of immediacy and investment.

Sammie Garrity ([email protected]) is a sophomore majoring in journalism and political science.