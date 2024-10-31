Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
Latest Hovde attack ad crosses the line

Recent attack ad targeting Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s sexuality marks new low in Wisconsin Senate race
by Josh Standal
October 31, 2024
Brody Killoren
Eric Hovde listens to a speaker at event. October 29th, 2024

It is no secret that American politics have become increasingly charged and polarized. This new atmosphere has created some of the most intense political campaigns in recent years, and the Wisconsin Senate race has been no exception.

Incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde have waged especially charged campaigns against each other, and as the election approaches, Hovde has aired an aid that many see as crossing the line.

Attack ads are common in American politics. It is a way for one candidate to attack another based on their failed policies, past scandals or other negative aspects of their campaign. But, Hovde’s latest ad crosses the line by examining Baldwin for her sexuality.

Baldwin is a lesbian, that has been common knowledge for quite some time. The senator currently has a girlfriend named Maria Brisbane. They have been dating for several years, and they have been very open about their relationship.

In Hovde’s latest 30-second ad for television, he made sure to showcase Baldwin’s sexuality in an attempt to try and alienate Wisconsin voters. At the start of the ad, two figures are shown side by side — Baldwin and her girlfriend Brisbane.

The ad then goes on to state, falsely, that Brisbane is Baldwin’s “life partner,” according to the New York Times.

While it doesn’t seem too strange at first glance, it raises the question — would they have portrayed Baldwin in this light if she had a husband or boyfriend? The answer is most likely not. The Hovde campaign intentionally drew attention to Baldwin’s sexuality to try and alienate her from Wisconsinites and tap into homophobia.

The opening image of the two women together and the comment about Brisbane being Baldwin’s “life partner” is simply an attempt to alienate her from Wisconsinites. By focusing on her sexual identity, the Hovde campaign is drawing attention to and attacking Baldwin for something that isn’t wrong or bad — it is simply who she is.

This is a new low for the Hovde campaign. It has long been acceptable in political campaigns to attack an opponent for their lies, unfulfilled promises, or their stances and policies. Drawing attention to someone’s sexuality is wrong and unnecessary. If the Hovde campaign is trying to capitalize on homophobia to win the campaign, they need to reflect on what went wrong with their own.

The Senate election ends Nov. 5.

