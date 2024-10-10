About time concerts return to Camp Randall

In the 1980s and 90s, Camp Randall hosted some of the biggest names in the music world —The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and U2 to name a few. But, in the late 1990s, slumping concert attendance led to the concerts stopping altogether, according to Badger Extra.

But, after last week’s victory over Purdue, the university announced that the 28 year concert drought would be coming to an end, according to The Badger Herald. On Tuesday, the university revealed that Coldplay would be coming to Camp Randall on July 19, 2025, through a twitter post.

As the stadium opens up for concerts, there are two questions to ask — why is the stadium hosting concerts now, and who should be some of the acts to perform?

The first question has a rather simple answer. As college sports have entered a new era with NIL deals, the university needs to bring in more revenue to ensure that it can pay its players and hopefully draw in top recruits. Revenue sharing is going to be a major part of NCAA sports, and UW-Madison is able to compensate athletes from a pool of $22 million per year, according to Badger Extra.

While that is great news for the athletes, it is bad news for an athletic department facing tough budget decisions. Concerts at the 80,000 person stadium could be a great way to appease the student body while also bringing in significant revenue to fund the athletic department and help with revenue sharing.

This leads to the next question, who should perform?

Considering Madison is a college town, the university needs to book artists that are popular amongst the youth. The low attendance of some concerts from legendary musical acts in the late 1990s is likely explained by the fact that the students were not that excited by them. Coldplay is a legendary band and they have some phenomenal music, but the band is not being played at bars and house parties around campus.

Charli XCX, the global popstar who owned the summer with her album “Brat,” is currently on her Sweat Tour, and Madison would be a perfect place for her to stop. It is rare to have a night out on campus without hearing her electrifying club music.

Another superstar, Travis Scott, who is best known for his songs “Sicko Mode” and “Goosebumps” is currently touring for his “Utopia” album. Known for his packed, high energy concerts, Camp Randall would be a great addition to his tour.

Hopefully the university will begin announcing more concerts at Camp Randall, and students will be able to see some of their favorite musicians live on campus.