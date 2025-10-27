Wisconsin must fight against Trump’s National Guard deployments

President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard — especially in nearby cities like Chicago — can cause Madison residents to worry about its potential presence in Wisconsin.

If the National Guard were to be deployed, it would likely be triggered by protests getting out of hand, defacing a federal building or assaulting an ICE agent, U.S. military history professor John Hall told The Badger Herald in previous reporting. Hall also explained that Milwaukee is a more likely target than Madison because it is a larger city and more likely to be the focus of national leadership.

For Trump to deploy Wisconsin’s National Guard, he would need to federalize the troops by citing dangerous conditions in a city or state. This is the only way a president can legally use the troops, as the governor is the commander-in-chief of a state’s National Guard. The governor can call upon troops for state active duty or for a federally funded project, according to The Cap Times.

Trump would need to identify Madison or Milwaukee as in need of assistance from the National Guard for a specific problem likely related to crime. Trump has not named a Wisconsin city as a target yet, but Wisconsinites should prepare for the possibility, Hall said.

Trump has used the National Guard in Chicago against the will of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker by citing crime in the city and claiming the National Guard will make the city safer, according to National Public Radio. But, the National Guard is not a police force and cannot make arrests, according to previous reporting.

Illinois opposed Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and filed a lawsuit, where the lower courts sided with Illinois and did not allow Trump to deploy the guard. Instead, Trump is sending the Texas National Guard into Illinois and is urging the Supreme Court to allow him to follow through with his plan, according to National Public Radio.

These moves mark the National Guard as a force of intimidation, resurrecting a reputation it has worked to counter through years of community-based work.

Most National Guard work includes search and rescue events or assistance during extreme weather. Members are typically community members not focused on the militarization of American cities, especially when using violence.

In Wisconsin specifically, 79% of the roughly 10,000 National Guard members are part-time, according to The Cap Times.

According to National Public Radio, Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are also involved in another legal battle because Trump deployed the National Guard for anti-ICE protests against Newsom’s wishes.

Lately, ICE activity is often tied to National Guard deployment under Trump. In Wisconsin, it has increased by 22% from January to July 2025. However, this activity does not yet compare to levels in nearby Midwestern states. Arrests increased by 46% in Illinois and 293% in Iowa throughout the same period, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

This is not to say that Wisconsinites should not be concerned about ICE and National Guard activity in the state. Marginalized communities in Wisconsin face a tangible threat, and most residents do not desire to live in militarized cities controlled by fear and politics. Trump’s rhetoric creates fear in communities because he seeks to control citizens and force state leaders to comply with his demands.

Evers is prepared to stand up to Trump if the issue of National Guard deployment is raised. He is also taking preemptive action, joining a lawsuit against Trump’s attempts to deploy the National Guard in Portland without the governor’s consent, according to The Cap Times.

Evers’ actions align him with a group of governors, including Pritzker and Newsom, who are fighting against Trump. Pritzker believes that part of Trump’s goal of deploying the guard is to normalize troops in city streets, and he contends that governors need to work together on a national scale to combat it, according to The New York Times.

While Evers and other state leaders in both government and activism should work to support a national-scale opposition to Trump, it is also important for leaders to mitigate citizens’ fears within the state.

This involves increased protection for immigrants and ensuring protests and opposition efforts do not get compromised by violence. The Oct. 18 No Kings protest in Madison provides hope as it was successful without intervention, and no arrests were made, according to Channel 3000.

Wisconsinites must continue to voice their disapproval of the deployments and support Wisconsin cities while assisting those directly impacted by ICE and the National Guard. Wisconsin must work to avoid spreading fear amongst communities because Trump’s plans only feed on that distrust.

This approach may change as the situation evolves, so Wisconsinites should also stay updated on this issue, and leaders must be prepared to take action if necessary.