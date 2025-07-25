Youth mental health services cut despite growing need

A Republican-backed motion to cut funding for school-based mental health services by $10 million over the next two fiscal years was approved June 12. This is only the most recent setback for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s efforts to enhance mental health services in K-12 schools.

The decision came roughly eight months after state Superintendent Jill Underly proposed a $304 million allocation to youth mental health services, including $168 million specifically dedicated to school-based mental health services, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In addition, the federal Department of Education recently and abruptly cut $1 billion in grants that supported mental health services in schools, including over $8 million in Wisconsin, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In the 2023-2025 biennial budget, Wisconsin introduced an additional $15 million per year to support school-based mental health services, making this year’s $10 million cut a shock to school staff and civilians alike, and a huge step backward.

Mental health in school-age children in Wisconsin is a serious concern that demands attention, with 59% of high school students reporting feeling depressed, anxious or suicidal every day, according to the Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Survey. This number has been on a steady increase, starting at 40% since the question’s introduction in 2017.

Overall, the number of young people in Wisconsin who struggle with mental health, specifically depression, has increased by 42% over the last decade, according to the State Office of Children’s Mental Health annual report.

Despite evident increase in the need for youth mental health services, our state legislature is continuing to ignore and fail the needs of Wisconsin children — not only just keeping funding at a standstill, but instead stripping funding away. While suicide rates steadily increase, the percentage of students who receive help is declining, from 28% in 2017 to 21% in 2023, according to the Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

Studies show that schools are a preferred place for children to receive mental health help because they allow students to sidestep barriers in accessing care while taking advantage of the significant percentage of their time in school, according to Psychiatric Services.

Students who take advantage of in-school mental health services may be doing so because they don’t have access to out-of-school mental health services. It is abhorrent to cut these children off from care that could very well be essential to their survival. One must pay special attention to mental health outcomes in queer students at this time, many of whom experience homophobia or transphobia at home and rely on support through their school. 71% of LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin reported feeling moderate to low support from family in the past year, including 76% of trans and nonbinary youth, according to the 2024 Trevor Project Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Young People in Wisconsin.

The queer community, and specifically the young queer and trans communities, are demographics that are disproportionately affected by mental health issues and suicide. 79% of LGBTQ+ young people in Wisconsin reported anxiety, 63% of LGBTQ+ youth reported depression and 40% of queer youth reported seriously considering suicide, according to the Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Report.

Despite the prevalence of mental illness in queer communities in Wisconsin, only approximately 53% ever receive care. In the last year, 47% of LGBTQ+ youth wanted mental health care but were unable to receive it, according to the Trevor Project.

In Dane County specifically, LGBTQ+ youth are experiencing the highest proportions of poor mental health outcomes. Compared to their straight peers, queer youth are over three times as likely to report experiencing depression and report suicidal ideation, and over three and a half times as likely to report non-suicidal self-harm, according to the Dane County Youth Assessment.

This generation of children is one of the first being raised with social media and the rampant mental health consequences that come along with it. Internet access, combined with the social and political climate, climate change and more will surely breed children who need mental health support. Attacks on the LGBTQ+ community from our government and setbacks in equality will surely breed queer children who need mental health support. And yet, in Wisconsin, all we are experiencing is attack after attack on the promised importance of our youth’s well-being and future.