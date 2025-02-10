Wisconsin state superintendent election prompts diverging visions for education reform, student success

The election for Wisconsin state superintendent of public instruction is approaching and marks an important point for the Wisconsin educational system. The candidates are incumbent Jill Underly, Jeff Wright and Brittany Kinser. Both Wright and Kinser are challenging Underly by asserting that her administration has not met the needs and standards of University of Wisconsin students.

In this race, the main platform points include the decline of reading and math proficiency rates as well as the review of academic standards, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Additionally, candidates are running on the promise of increasing special education funding, which has historically not been a funding priority. This race exemplifies each candidate’s unique perspective because each hold differing education philosophies as well as political perspectives across the state.

As the current superintendent, Underly is running on the accomplishments and perceived progress she has achieved during her time in office. She is a proponent for the adjustments made to the Forward Exam, an online assessment customized and reviewed by Wisconsin educators, and claims that the new scoring system for the exam more accurately measures the individual student performance, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Underly also has been campaigning on the idea that these changes have aided in revising the overarching academic standards that the system evaluates students on. Additionally, Underly’s budget proposal is advocating for increased funding for special education programs, mental health services and wellness and nutrition programs, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. She also is advocating for raising the state’s spending limits which would theoretically allow for more funds to be diverted to these subsection programs.

Wright is the current superintendent of the Sauk Prairie School District and has risen to be a outspoken critic of Underly’s administration and has claimed that her tenure has resulted in a lack of cohesion as well as a lack of productivity, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Wright supports the efforts that changed the Forward Exam’s scoring methods due to his growing concern surrounding the performance decline among Wisconsin students. He is running on a similar platform to Underly, but emphasizes bipartisan collaboration and also narrows in on career opportunities for students.

Kinser is an education consultant and a former special education teacher who is focusing her campaign on increasing student proficiency and the reinstatement of previous academic standards, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Kinser claims that the new changes to the standards of measurement have reduced the quality of education in Wisconsin.

Kinser also advocates for parents to take on a greater level of involvement in their child’s academic performance, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. She also is campaigning on increasing transparency and returning results quicker so that student performance can be evaluated promptly and openly.

Overall, the position of a state superintendent is intended to be a nonpartisan role. But, because of the nature of Wisconsin politics, the position has ended up becoming intertwined with political considerations. A major campaign point of all candidates surrounds the Forward Exam. This involves a controversial amendment that has sparked debate among educators and politicians.

Critics believe that lowering scores and changing the performance requirements could limit students performing at a high level and make it challenging to narrow in on areas that require broader improvement, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Some believe that the changes render the exam useless because it lowers expectations and doesn’t push students to succeed.

Proponents of the changes believe that the changes are concurrent with modern academic standards and provide a far more comprehensive assessment of a student’s ability, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Due to the lack of precedent surrounding changes to exams like these, the long term affects remain unknown, but have broader implications for educational strategies across Wisconsin.

The reason exams and academic standards like these are so critical is in part due to Wisconsin’s diverse socioeconomic landscape. The state encompasses a wide variety of areas, each having their own individual needs and history, according to UW-Oshkosh’s website. Underly’s financial proposals intend to bridge the gaps in disparities by investing more in special education and mental health services which are needed across the state, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Wright has significant experience in rural areas, which drives him to advocate for smaller communities with more specific, individualized needs. Kinser is bringing her campaign back to the basics with an emphasis on foundational academic skills and familial involvement.

Another critical issue in this election is the distinction between public, private and charter schools. Underly has mainly focused her time in office and campaign on the tradition public school system and hasn’t taken a firm stance on other forms of education. Wright, similarly to Underly, has not taken a firm stance, but remains firm in the need for bipartisan solutions. Kinser is connected to the charter school system and is a heavy proponent for school choice advocacy, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The candidates’ positions on these systematic decisions have a major impact on the overarching educational system because their respective opinions have implications for funding distribution, the role of alternative education and educational equity across the state.

School funding also is a persisting educational issue throughout the race due to its contentious standing. Many lower income areas struggle with a lack of resources in comparison to wealthier districts. Underly’s budget intends to minimize the disparities and Wright similarly has called for a more equitable system, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Kinser is seeking more flexibility with funding models and supports a variety of ways to achieve such flexibility under the umbrella of alternative education.

This election presents voters with importance variables and choices that could transform the state’s educational system. The outcome will impact policy, financial and resource allocation, and most importantly, the trajectories of UW students. The candidates’ visions are uniquely distinct, but their bottom lines prioritize the future of education in Wisconsin and the decisions that will be made will shape the system for years to come.

Sammie Garrity ([email protected]) is a sophomore majoring in journalism and political science.