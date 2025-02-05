UW collaboration with USCYBERCOM advances national defense

Cybersecurity has emerged as a major national priority in response to the rise of technology and the University of Wisconsin is stepping up and taking on more responsibility surrounding the evolution of this digital danger. It helps protect and defend sensitive information surrounding members of the campus community.

Collaborating with federal agencies can help educate universities and provide resources and programs that aid in preventing potential attacks. Simultaneously, these partnerships can also serve as an educational tool for future employees in the cybersecurity space, according to America’s Cyber Defense Agency.

The university was subject to a recent visit by the United States Cyber Command and held the first USCYBERCOM Tech Talk at any academic institution. The event cemented UW as a key player in the pioneering of cybersecurity contributions and their relationship with federal agencies dealing with cybersecurity, according to UW News.

USCYBERCOM’s visit drew important federal leaders in the military and intelligence space who interacted with the research labs on campus as well as networked with students and faculty, according to UW News. This visit represented the importance of the collaboration of academic institutions with innovation surrounding national defense. Partnerships between federal bodies and educational programs is critical and offers benefits like information sharing and increased access to resources.

One of the main takeaways from the visit was learning more about the universities quantum computing research. The Department of Physics and the College of Engineering displayed their projects and demonstrated a quantum network that has the potential to improve intelligence gathering, secure communication and overall surveillance, according to UW News.

These advancements have the potential to forever change how data is encrypted which heavily impacts national defense. Professor Jennifer Choy and doctoral student Xuting Yang also spoke about their research with atom trapping which can render technology far more precise and enhance their civil and military capabilities, according to UW News.

Another area which UW is making great strides is in digital privacy. Electrical engineering and computer science affiliate assistant professor Kassem Fawaz is working in a lab to develop new methods for targeting vulnerabilities in popular apps like Tik Tok and Instagram, according to UW News. His findings will potentially transform the development of digital security systems for public and private use.

The research could have major impacts for TikTok, an app that is undergoing scrutiny and one whose future is still unknown due to the privacy concerns, according to the University of Ottawa. If there was a way to make the app safer to use, this could have heavily affect the future of the platform. These are only select examples of the innovative research being done at UW that all have the potential to change the course of modern technology as we currently understand it.

USCYBERCOM’s visit also highlighted university infrastructure investment and the transformation of Morgridge Hall into the new School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences. This facility will become home to computer science, data science and other related fields which aim to draw new talent and collaboration initiatives.

Collectively, these initiatives will bolster the university’s reputation as well as open doors for future relationships with federal agencies and leadership positions in cybersecurity fields. They will embolden the university to better prepare students for the workforce, as well. The National Security Agency named UW a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Research, which signifies that UW is committed to education and producing new leaders in the cybersecurity field, according to the College of Letters and Science.

The university is bridging the gap between theoretical academic research and bringing it to life with tangible applications. Researchers are taking real-world problems and creating solutions that help the nation. Madison’s relationship with USCYBERCOM advances the security of the country and represents the importance of academic institutions taking on the responsibility of addressing national challenges. As cybersecurity threats become more common, this collaboration is urgent and critical.

These alliances are also important because they extend beyond just collaborations and into workforce development. As the national need for cybersecurity workers grows, UW is equipping students to not only be sufficient in their skills, but excel. New courses and investments into training ensure graduates are highly prepared to enter a workforce that is constantly evolving and changing. This investment and government partnerships provide students with hands-on experiences which strengthens the workforce capabilities, and also puts UW at the forefront of the technology sector.

Additionally, this broader commitment to advancing cybersecurity initiatives extends beyond just the campus community, and even the Wisconsin community. Businesses, agencies and new companies are able to benefit from the research and opportunities that the university is able to provide. Through partnerships, this hub of advancement helps push forward the development of modern ideas and security solutions.

This digital infrastructure investment addresses the challenges of a more technologically advanced era and ensures that everyone is equipped to navigate this new world in which we live.

Sammie Garrity ([email protected]) is a sophomore majoring in journalism and political science.