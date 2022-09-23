With recent wage increases at the University of Wisconsin, the debate over students working through college has reignited. Some argue that student jobs can provide crucial experience, networking and financial benefits, while others claim working through school can place undue burden on busy college students. Should students have jobs while attending school or focus on other aspects of their college experience?

Point: Students should work through college

Recently, UW made an announcement that the new minimum hourly wage for student workers at Memorial Union and university housing will be raised to $15 per hour. This minimum wage increase from $11 per hour to $15 per hour has given UW students more incentive to begin working while enrolled in college, but the increased wages are only one of the many benefits of having a job while being enrolled in classes.

According to a study from Georgetown University, just under 70% of college students work while enrolled in classes. There are many reasons why students want to work in college, but besides making money, some other motivating factors include gaining job experience, learning time management, networking and exploring fields of interest.

Between 1980 and 2020, the average total cost of attending college for one year at a four year university rose 180% from $10,321 to $28,775. This dramatic difference has placed financial strain on more students than ever as they struggle to make enough money to keep up with the hike in tuition, rent, school supplies and grocery prices.

Working a job while enrolled in classes can help alleviate some financial strain by providing students with a steady stream of income during the school year. Even working 10 to 15 hours a week can help offset weekly costs throughout the year.

But the wages are only one of many potential positive benefits of working while enrolled in school.

Time management is an essential skill for all college students. It is no secret that UW students are faced with juggling commitments like class, extracurriculars, social events, self-care, exercise and all other daily activities.

Routine helps students thrive. While much of a student’s schedule can be flexible, it is essential that students attend class and work shifts if they want to be successful. This then sets the precedent for students learning to plan and schedule other activities throughout their day. Working while in college can help teach students how to better manage their time and become more efficient in structuring their days.

College jobs can also help students explore possible career paths and network with other individuals in their respective fields. Just by working part-time somewhere that aligns with their career goals, students can begin to explore fields they are interested in, make connections and gain real world experience that will help them find a full-time position after college.

The benefits of working through college are plentiful, as student jobs can lessen financial strain, teach good time management and help students network in different fields and explore possible interests and career paths.

Josh Standal ([email protected]) is a junior majoring in history.

Counterpoint: Students should not work through college

With student debt at an all-time high and tuition prices across the country seeming to increase every year, a great percentage of college students decide to work a part-time job throughout college, often referred to as a work-study or student job.

This has become increasingly popular at UW, as starting wages for these jobs have been raised to $15 per hour. While working these jobs can be a great way to help students pay off their tuition and afford basic costs of living, working through college can become more of a burden than a benefit.

The biggest sacrifice of working a student job is how much time it takes out of the day. A college student’s primary focus should be on academics. The commitment of working a job can limit students’ opportunities to study. Students already spend so much time with schoolwork, they may not have as much time to spare to commit to a job as they think.

According to the Humboldt Learning Center, college students should spend approximately two to three hours of independent study for each hour they spend in class. Job commitments inhibit this necessary studying time, resulting in lower exam scores and grade point averages.

Another aspect of a student’s college experience that can be limited by a job is their social life. With students already spending hours preoccupied with schoolwork, it is important they are maintaining their mental health and self care.

Whether it be spending time with friends, partying, exercising or taking part in an extracurricular activity or club, having something of a social life is an essential aspect of the college experience. The commitment of a job can very easily restrict a student’s social life. Leaving flexibility in your day for social and leisure time is vital, as the workload for students can become mentally overwhelming.

Having an overloaded daily schedule can lead students to have feelings of increased stress and anxiety. According to The New York Times, the rate of depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide among college students has nearly doubled over the past decade.

While there isn’t a clear leading cause of this depression, being snowed under with growing expectations to participate in school, work and social activities could certainly play a factor. Unless students have a light course load or flexible hours, the combination of school and a job is very demanding both physically and mentally for the majority of students.

Working a full-time job during the summer is an alternative option for paying off high tuition fees and basic living expenses. While this may not be enough to cover an entire year of tuition, students can use loans to temporarily pay for their year of tuition and save money earned from summer jobs. Additionally, students at UW can apply for scholarships using the Wisconsin Scholarship Hub.

Overall, working a job through college simply isn’t worth it, as it overloads a student’s daily schedule and can negatively impact their academic performance and mental health.

Brett Huser ([email protected]) is a freshman studying journalism and mass communication.