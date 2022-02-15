On Jan. 28, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that ballot drop boxes would be permitted for the spring primary on Feb. 15.

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the three liberal justices in the 4–3 ruling. His reasoning was simple — the voting process should be as straightforward as possible, most of all for those who have already requested absentee ballots. The Court plans to revisit this decision after the election.

Wisconsin Republicans introduced a series of election-related bills later that same day, including potential restrictions on the use of ballot boxes in the future. These efforts are part of a larger, national trend of Republican lawmakers imposing voting restrictions, especially following the 2020 Presidential election.

With one of the highest voter turnout rates in a century, the 2020 Presidential election held significance for Americans from everywhere on the political spectrum. As votes were being tallied, former President Trump began claiming victory where he had not earned it, producing widespread distrust in our democratic institutions among his supporters.

According to the University of Massachusetts – Amherst, 71% of Republicans still believe President Biden’s 2020 victory was based on voter fraud. Even more frightening, it was also found that 55% of Republicans would be more likely to vote for a Republican candidate who doubted the validity of the 2020 election results. As a result, Republican representatives continue to entertain these delusions with hopes they will garner political popularity.

As we have unfortunately seen, false claims can lead to real action. Conservative lawmakers across the country have begun rolling out legislation to crack down on virtually nonexistent voter fraud in response to national protests against the 2020 election results. In essence, Republicans are limiting the voting rights of Americans with illegitimate justification — and they’re doing it well.

Unsurprisingly, this practice has a historical grounding in American voting systems. Since the earliest elections, marginalized groups have been disenfranchised for the purpose of maintaining traditional power structures. Voting restrictions have been placed on American citizens on the basis of many factors, such as property ownership, gender, race, immigration status and felony convictions throughout history and to today.

These groups, which have faced systemic discrimination over the course of American history, are ready and motivated to demand change. It is the societal elites who benefit from the status quo who have made sure these efforts do not reach their goals.

Initially, explicit discrimination was employed to prevent marginalized groups from legally participating in the electoral process. Over time, voting restriction methods have evolved to become less conspicuous while maintaining their repressive impacts.

This is where modern voting rights come in. Republican lawmakers have come to understand that with calculated voting restrictions and coded language, they can create major challenges for vulnerable voters while ensuring their intended constituents can still cast their ballots. To put it simply, they have found a near-invisible barrier to keep specific voters out of the polls.

Alongside Wisconsin Republicans’ efforts to moderate the use of ballot boxes, their most recent bill proposal outlines other restrictions, including a limit on voters’ ability to claim the “indefinitely confined” status — intended for those who are unable to leave their homes to vote — and prohibiting clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballots.

Other common voting constraints include restrictive voter identification laws, felon disenfranchisement and sharp decreases in polling locations. All of these measures disproportionately impact particular social groups over others.

As an example, barring clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballots means that voters who are confused or misread instructions could have their ballots invalidated. This can pose particular challenges for non-English speaking and first-time voters who don’t understand or are unfamiliar with voting procedures.

Restrictive voter ID laws, which at first appear reasonable in requiring prospective voters to prove their identity, only allow the use of an increasingly limited selection of identification documents. These typically include some form of a government-issued photo ID, which not all Americans have and often cost money to obtain.

Prohibiting the use of ballot drop boxes should warrant cause for concern because of the accessibility they provide for a wide range of voters. Most notable is the chance they provide for citizens to vote without having to wait in long lines on election days.

This is an important provision for American citizens who struggle to take off work or find daycare for their children. They also ease the concerns of voters who worry their ballot won’t arrive in time by mail. Drop boxes are an increasingly popular tool for election participation, and they are undoubtedly secure.

Voting restrictions are undeniably an issue of equity. The people who are effectively disenfranchised already face societal disparities and therefore have the most to gain from exercising their right to demand change. Access to the polls should not be a challenge, but increasingly minority groups are forced to navigate more and more complex obstacles to have their voices heard.

It is no secret that voting restrictions disproportionately impact marginalized groups, particularly communities of color. No matter how much conservatives insist that voting restrictions are intended to reduce fraudulent activity, these policies cannot be disentangled from the systemic racism in our country’s foundations.

Furthermore, voting restrictions directly oppose our country’s core democratic ideals on the basis of fear-mongering. When Americans demanded change, opportunistic Republicans exploited a wave of disinformation to push forward a conservative agenda that aims to keep their adversaries out of the polls.

But voting is not a privilege only afforded to those who can read English, obtain photo ID or stand in line on election day. Voting is a responsibility, and more importantly, voting is a right.

The understanding of this acute injustice can be overwhelming, but there is work to be done. What is the most important thing you can do to fight for voting rights? Vote in any way you can.

Make sure you are registered and encourage others to do the same. For Madison residents, the spring election takes place on April 5, 2022, so learn what’s on your ballot, find your polling location and prepare to show up on election day. Know your rights and use them.

Voting is a fundamental dimension of democracy because it allows citizens to share their opinions, express their concerns and hold representatives accountable. In the U.S., voting rights are also deeply symbolic of injustice because of their challenging history and uncertain future.

For some, overcoming these barriers makes voting itself an act of resistance.

We must reinforce that voting should be encouraged, because the more people vote, the better our system works. If we wish to uphold a functional democracy, we simply can’t support any efforts that suggest otherwise.

Celia Hiorns ([email protected]) is a freshman studying political science and journalism.