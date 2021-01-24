The Badger Herald Editorial Board is composed of six Herald staff members and represents the voice of our editorial department. Our purpose is to speak out and take a stance on the most relevant issues concerning the University of Wisconsin campus, the city of Madison and the state of Wisconsin. Each member of the board is engaged with the greater campus community outside of the Herald, and we strive to ensure we challenge ourselves with new perspectives.

If you have suggestions for topics we should cover or have a response to anything we write, feel free to send us an email at [email protected].

Following is this semester’s Editorial Board:

Anne Isman — Editorial Board Chair and Opinion Editor

I’m Anne, and I’ve been at The Badger Herald since I decided freshman year that the Herald’s website looked better than that other campus newspaper’s site. This is my fourth semester at the Herald and my first as opinion editor and Editorial Board Chair. I’ve also been writing opinion since my first semester, and somehow I haven’t run out of ways to criticize UW admin yet.

I’m a sophomore double majoring in economics and international studies, so I scroll through the NYT front page like it’s my Instagram feed. When I’m not doing that, I’ll also read New York Magazine and the New Yorker, because if I haven’t already told you, I’m from New York.

I love writing for opinion, and I love reading opinion pieces—especially if I disagree. If you have a hot take or literally any idea at all that you want to write about, email me at [email protected].

Harrison Freuck — Editor-in-Chief

Hello everyone! My name is Harrison Freuck and this is my sixth semester with the Herald and second semester on the Editorial Board. I’ve served as a sports writer for two semesters, sports editor for two semesters and I’m now in my second semester as Editor-in-Chief. I’m looking forward to keeping it controversial with all of you readers out there this spring!

I’m a junior journalism student here at UW and I’m also working toward the Sports Communication certificate. My goal for after college is to go into political and/or data journalism, as I love working with numbers and writing. In my free time, you can find me reading, playing video games, cooking or watching sports.

I look forward to working on the Editorial Board and running the editorial side of things here at the Herald for another semester, especially with all of the fun(?!) things happening on campus! Feel free to contact me with some hot takes or new recipes at [email protected], or reach out just because I’m a fun guy to talk to :).

Gretchen Gerlach — Director of Public Relations

I’m Gretchen, and I’ve been a Badger Heralder since freshman-me prepared for a formal interview at 152 W. Johnson with the EIC only to find very few people who knew what was going on, an office that smelled like Hamms, sticky keyboards and a massive hole in the wall.

This will be my eighth semester and final year with the Herald. As much as I’ve loved covering city and state news, editing feature-length stories and my time as managing editor, TV journalism is where my heart is at. I’m excited to graduate this spring with a BA degree from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a double emphasis in reporting and strategic communication.

In the meantime, I’ll continue as the PR Director this semester. If you want to get involved with the Herald, share your voice or just hang out on our ripped couches, email me at [email protected].

This is all to say, you do not need a formal interview. Just come write for us.

Nuha Dolby — Print Features Editor

I’m Nuha, I’m back for a third semester on this editorial board and my sixth at the Herald in general and I’m just as mediocre as ever! I’m a junior, I study English and Math and I double as this semester’s illustrative director and print features editor.

Besides causing problems and taking names, I’m very into Bob’s Burgers, knitting, and wearing plaid men’s boxers as shorts (and getting upset when people tell me I’m not fashionable). I’d tell you to contact me but everyone else put their email on here, and I feel like it makes me mysterious to not. Guess you’ll have to hit up my Wiscmail or something.

John Spengler — Digital Features Editor

Hello all! My name is John and I am one of the many non-journalism majors contributing to the Editorial Board this semester. I am currently a junior Political Science and Economics major who is dealing with the impending doom brought by the law school application process.

This will be my sixth consecutive semester at the Herald and my second with the Editorial Board. I began my career here as a sports reporter covering women’s hockey before working my way up to sports editor. Now I work as the digital features editor and hold a position on the Board of Directors.

I’m looking forward to delivering, or at least attempting to deliver, some hot takes fresh to your doorstep. But, I will most likely end up agreeing with the vast majority of this board as well as a solid majority of this campus. Who knows, maybe I’ll have an original thought at some point this semester.

Ken Wang — Opinion Editor

Greetings from quarantine, I hereby report for duty on the Editorial Board! My name is Ken (short for Kenneth) and this is my third semester (if you count summer as a semester) with the Herald. I began writing for the Herald during summer 2020 and have been enjoying it ever since!

I am a sophomore majoring in political science, economics and international studies with certificates in German, mathematics and public policy (lots of overlapping classes). I come from Beijing, China and have lived in Canada, England and Germany as an exchange student before college. Therefore, I love traveling, tasting different cuisine (huge foodie) and cooking. When school is not in session, I love reading, binge watching shows and movies, solving sudokus and gaming with friends. Fun fact: I rank top 3% in Call of Duty: Warzone among 75 million+ players around the world, so hit me up if you ever need a teammate in Verdansk or want to talk about video games.

I am super excited to be a member of the Editorial Board this semester! I am here to offer my arguments based on facts and am always happy to hear different opinions and take on various issues, so please feel free to contact me via my email at [email protected] if you would like to have a discussion or write for the Herald!

The Editorial Board serves to represent the voice of The Badger Herald editorial department, distinct from the newsroom, and does not necessarily reflect the views of each staff member.