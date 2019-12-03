The ugly truth about being black in Wisconsin

When you think of the midwest, or more specifically, Wisconsin, you may think of the hospitality or the great beer. You’d probably even agree that it’s one of the safest, most habitable regions in the country. The real question, though, is for who?

Could it be possible that our cheese-loving state, home of the great Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers, is the furthest thing from a safe home for those who don’t exactly fit the midwestern look?

The answer is a resounding yes. So much so, in fact, that while across the country, hate crimes have slightly decreased between 2017 and 2018, in the country, during that same time period, hate crimes have risen in Wisconsin.

When I first told people I’d be going to Wisconsin for school, the first question I always got was why. It still is. Not because it’s not a great school, but because it’s not necessarily the melting pot people imagine when they think of where I’m from, D.C., or even our nation as a whole.

In reality, Wisconsin, including Madison, is terrifyingly homogenous, both ethnically and geographically. This means that not only do we attend a predominantly white institution, but also are around a majority of people who have grown up in Wisconsin towns with limited exposure to diversity in any form.

While this explains many’s lack of awareness regarding racial issues and discomfort, and even ignorance in the form of microaggressions, it doesn’t excuse purposeful acts of hate against people of color, specifically the black community. It’s concerning that for many students here, Madison is the most diverse city they’ve ever been to, but it’s even more concerning that the issues black people face within this “liberal hub” are completely disregarded as a result.