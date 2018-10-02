Though feminism has always been important in American culture, only recently has it been thrust to the forefront of our societal conversations, overtaking social media and permeating across college campuses. Whether it’s a tweet tagged with #MeToo or a pink cat hat, signs of the fight for equality amongst the genders are always present.

But powerful as this new trend may be, the enthusiasm surrounding feminism seems to come in waves. The nation gets fired up about sexist remarks or policy, debate in the classic polarized fashion as they like and then sink back into the comfy, cozy patriarchy until the next scandal.

But there is a new woman at the doorstep of the feminist movement and she won’t have her voice fade into the ether anytime soon — Christine Blasey Ford, one of three women to accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault last month.

Millions gathered around their TVs to hear her heart-wrenching and brave testimonial. She told her story gracefully and with the eloquence and calm of someone who knew her rights and knew her truth.

In addition to the praise she received from Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee for her bravery and selflessness, she has also become an icon for young women in America.

Pictures of Ford and Anita Hill have floated across social media in recent days. The phrase “I believed Anita Hill” and “I believe Christine Blasey Ford” have become popular on Instagram and Facebook, as well as the simple #IBelieveHer.

Ford has not become an icon because of her story or even her bravery, but because of her intentions. She wrote an anonymous letter about the assault as the Senate got closer to officially voting to confirm Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. She passed a polygraph test and asked for an FBI investigation into the case, all while receiving death threats for attempting to prevent her alleged assaulter from being appointed to the highest court in America. She re-lived a raw, terrible trauma to the entire world for the good of our justice system’s integrity.

The support for Ford from the female senators on the committee was palpable as well. It almost seemed as if Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, and Ford were telepathically linked. As one grew more passionate, the other did as well.

According to Time, “Students and alumnae of Ford’s alma mater, Holton Arms, wore black and stood in the Senate office building to show their support for their former classmate. Activists occupied Sen. Ted Cruz’s office and turned on the TV to make sure his staff could hear her testimony.”

Ford has inspired women to speak up, not back down and not be intimidated and they are doing it in the best way they know how: together.

Ford has unlocked the power of the female community and shown us that when women stand up for each other, they can show men that they are a force to be reckoned with. Ford has lit the spark and hopefully, she’ll set off a string of fireworks among women to speak out and never keep quiet.

Dana Munro ([email protected]) is a junior majoring in theatre and drama.