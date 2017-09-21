“Now, I know some people want me to bypass Congress and change the [immigration laws] on my own…. that’s not how our system works. That’s not how democracy functions. That’s not how our constitution is written,” President Barack Obama said on July 25, 2011.

He soon became a hypocrite, when he signed an unconstitutional executive order that violated our immigration laws, creating a law that we all know as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Recently, President Donald Trump announced that he will be rescinding DACA. While the media is outraged about the matter, the rest of the country is applauding our great president, because it’s about time.

Let’s get some facts straight.

Yes, President Trump is rescinding an unconstitutional executive order that allowed millions of illegal aliens to reside here with pseudo-citizen status and allowed them to reap the myriad of benefits that come with living in the U.S.

However, President Trump is giving Congress a six-month time frame to fix the DACA program. So never fear, Paul Ryan is here to get things done.

Finally, no, no one is being deported any time soon, so try to put the fake news media on mute for a minute.

DACA is unconstitutional, a fact that even former President Obama admitted. When the DACA program began, many states tried to file lawsuits against the executive order. Not long after Obama created DACA, he also tried creating Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals deemed DAPA unconstitutional because, despite President Obama’s best efforts to avoid enforcing the law and upholding consequences for illegal immigrants, the presence of illegal immigrants could never become lawful.

In addition, the court ruled those who are in the U.S. unlawfully should not receive government benefits. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on DAPA was upheld by the Supreme Court. The premises behind DAPA that were deemed unconstitutional are the same premises which make DACA unconstitutional.

In addition to being unconstitutional, DACA may provide incentive for people to come here illegally, as amnesty does.

What is the incentive for working toward becoming a U.S. citizen, earning your way, paying taxes and giving back to American society if it takes years to become naturalized while others attain nearly all the privileges of being an American illegally?

Many illegal immigrants were granted the gift of pseudo-citizenship from former President Obama. Clearly, Obama destroyed some of the pride and dignity essential in the process of pursuing American citizenship.

As college students, some of us know the time it takes to apply for scholarships, the heavy burden of accumulating student loans and the cost of paying for college out of pocket.

Meanwhile, illegal immigrants under the DACA program receive in-state tuition costs at many universities. In addition, illegal immigrants living in California, Texas, New Mexico, Minnesota and Washington are eligible for state-based financial aid.

Now, we look to Congress to reform this unconstitutional program.

Will everyone be deported? No. Republicans are not aiming to uproot people’s lives.

Instead we look to set a standard for American excellence. Will Republicans work to ensure illegal immigrants fulfill the process of naturalization? Likely.

When Congress works to legislate DACA, it should be within the context of broader immigration reform so that we’re not creating perverse incentives to illegally immigrant. However, reform does not mean deporting every illegal immigrant who lives here, especially those who have tried to assimilate into the American way of life. America is the best country in the world, full of endless opportunity, but to enjoy those luxuries and seize those opportunities, we ask you come here lawfully.

Republicans are empathic people. We value America’s diversity and “melting pot” culture. That culture and that diversity comes from us and our families too. We absolutely value immigrants — all we ask is that when you move to America, do it the right way.

Nobody gets a free ride.

Emelia Rohl ([email protected]) is a senior majoring in journalism and mass communications. She is the Communications Director of College Republicans of UW Madison.