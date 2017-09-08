Step foot anywhere in our office, and the chances you’ve heard “The Badger Herald is an experiment,” are fairly high.

The world of journalism is constantly evolving, and we are always finding ways to adapt to and improve upon the trends of news consumption.

Since 1969, the newspaper has undergone countless changes in an effort to improve the means by which we connect with our readers.

In 2017, we understand one of the easiest ways to do that is in the palm of our hands — literally. That’s why this fall, The Badger Herald will be launching its own Snapchat Discover Channel.

On top of coming out with a weekly print product and serving the University of Wisconsin campus as the leading digital- first news organization, readers can now expect at least 12 campus-oriented stories to appear on their phone every Friday morning.

Whether it’s sharing your Bucky List items with friends or figuring out how to prepare for game day, you’re going to want to be in on the latest happenings on campus before the issues expires each Sunday night.

Make sure to subscribe to our channel to get notified every time a new issue is published, and make sure to share it with your friends.