Who run UW? Girls

Many women across the nation, spanning all subjects, are leaders in their classrooms and work exceptionally hard for their education — and it feels amazing. Beyoncé knows girls run the world. I know girls run the University of Wisconsin.

One silver lining of the recent political chaos is women are more empowered than ever. All over campus, women have been standing up and showing up for political protests, including the protest against sexual assault, President Donald Trump’s election and, most notably, the Women’s March. Even the protests that do not specifically pertain to women contain crowds visibly dominated by females. Women are speaking out and making their opinions heard.

The empowerment of women at UW doesn’t end at protests. Women are showing their strengths in all aspects of campus life. We dominate leadership roles in student organizations and student government. We organize events, compete as top athletes, become teaching assistants and make the dean’s list. We dominate in the classroom — my friends and I have often noticed females are usually the ones to take initiative in academics whether participating in class, creating study groups or in willingness to help others understand material. Almost every honors class I have taken has been at least 75 percent female. We have also found optional discussions attract an overwhelming female to male ratio.

This isn’t to tear men down. It is to say it’s important we honor all that women are accomplishing on campus, especially amid today’s social and political climate. Many women, across all subjects, are the leaders of the classroom and working hard for their education — and it feels amazing. Some people may feel extremely threatened when thinking about how women are thriving, especially with their clear control of many classrooms and academic endeavors.

But women doing great things does not mean men are inferior. It is simply a testament to the fact we are finally approaching a moment where women are beginning to be seen as, and even see themselves as, equal. We have had to overcome unjust — and at times, seemingly impossible — barriers that men have never faced. At long last, women are finally having their moment to bask in all of the progress that has been, and continues, to be made.

The days of accepting the notion of inferiority are over. It is our time to congratulate and show respect for all of the women working hard on campus. Being a woman at UW means not being afraid to reach your goals. Classrooms are not a place to be timid — it is a place to say the answer because you know that answer. It is a place where women and men can receive an equally engaging education, and women are taking advantage of every opportunity they can grasp at. They are absolutely slaying the game when it comes to being active members of UW.