Report shows Wisconsin among worse states for legal access

A recent report found that low-income Americans in rural areas received insufficient legal assistance for 94% of their civil legal issues. Released Oct. 27 by the Legal Services Corporation, a major funder of civil legal aid, the report referenced 2022 Justice Gap data.

The report discussed barriers to accessing legal services in rural communities, including a shortage of attorneys, transportation challenges and lack of community trust in the legal system.

Wisconsin is one of many rural-heavy states with limited legal access, according to a LSC press release.

Gaps in access exist throughout the state, especially outside of urban areas, Clinical Instructor and supervisor of Family Legal Advocacy and Support Clinic of the UW Law School Cary Bloodworth said.

“If you get outside of Dane County, Milwaukee County, and Southern Wisconsin, even as close as Adams County, you’re looking at really significant gaps,” Bloodworth said. “It’s criminal law, it’s civil law — it’s all of them.”

The public defender’s office has faced challenges in appointing attorneys for criminal cases, Bloodworth said.

There are insufficient resources for people outside of larger counties who require assistance with issues such as family law, eviction defense, malpractice claims or personal injury claims, Bloodworth said.

Communication and development Director of Judicare Legal Aid Megan Lee said Wisconsin is at a crisis point for those living in poverty facing legal issues.

“Namely, they cannot access the help they need to navigate a legal system designed by attorneys for attorneys,” Lee said.

Judicare Legal Aid is a Legal Services Corporation-funded organization in Wisconsin that provides free legal help to people living in poverty, Lee said. She said Judicare clients live in areas where internet access is unreliable, public transportation is unavailable and services are limited.

Lee said that many residents of northern counties must travel more than 40 miles to reach the nearest courthouse. Judicare had clients join court hearings from the McDonald’s parking lot because it is the only place with steady internet, according to Lee. She said Judicare workers drive over four hours for a five-minute court hearing when remote attendance is not permitted.

“Our 33-county service area means we can spend hours on the road for court hearings and client meetings,” Lee said. “These are hours we aren’t able to work on cases and help other clients.”

There is need for funding due to the demand for services in rural areas, Lee said. Judicare turns away three out of five applicants due to insufficient resources, according to Lee.

Even with access to an attorney, many can not afford a $300 an hour attorney fee, making Legal Service Corporation vital because it funds legal aid attorneys who can take cases for free or at reduced cost, Bloodworth said.

Mistrust in the system is a major problem, especially for lower-income communities, according to Bloodworth. She said many people don’t have faith in the system due to generational negative legal experiences in their communities. Their lack of faith leads them not to even try to pursue legal action, she said.

CEO of Front Line Justice Nikole Nelson discussed the establishment of one current approach to closing the rural gap, which is the community justice worker model.

“We were constantly overwhelmed with demand from the legal issues we are trying to address and forced to turn away one person for every one person we represented,” Nelson said, reflecting on her time as an executive Director of Alaska Legal Services Corporation.

As a result, Nelson and her team found a way to get community members involved to close the gap between high demand and the shortage of lawyers.

Nelson said the best way to understand a community justice worker is to think of them as a first responder, like a community health aide or an EMT in the legal space.

Frontline Justice focuses on providing community justice workers with targeted, quick training and certification for specific legal procedures, according to Nelson. Justice workers provide information on what the law is and how you can accomplish the enforcement of rights under the law as a first response, according to Nelson.

As an example, Nelson said people eligible for SNAP benefits have a right to receive those benefits within seven days if they submit an application and don’t have other resources to buy food. If the application was not processed within that time, then a fair hearing can be requested, according to Nelson. This information and legal procedure is something justice workers can empower people to do, Nelson said.

Because justice workers are a new category of legal helpers, people often turn to generalist lawyers who can practice in any area of the law without a specialty. People want to avoid a two-tiered system of justice service quality, according to Nelson.

“Evidence shows that actually those that are provided with training and practice in one specialized area provide services that are equal to or better than lawyers when they have a specialty,” Nelson said.

Another key component of this model is recruiting people who are already trusted within the community and are actively sought out when community members need help, Nelson said. Frontline Justice gives them the resources and information they need to help their neighbors solve legal problems, Nelson said.

“We’re relying on the trust of people who the folks that people are returning to for help and then upskilling them and making sure they have the resources and connection information,” Nelson said.

When discussing the policy changes needed to enhance the success of the community justice model, Nelson said the issue of rural legal access is huge and it is important to avoid imposing unnecessary regulations on the training required for individuals to provide quality service to their communities.

To increase the number of graduate law students practicing in rural areas, Bloodworth said it is important to encourage and financially support students to go rural and inform them of their responsibility to the community.

“Part of our job as lawyers is to serve the community and really try to foster a dedication to public interest law,” Bloodworth said.