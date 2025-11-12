Wisconsin leads nation in most prescription drugs collected for Drug Take Back

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Nov. 11 that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for most prescription medications collected during the fall 2025 Drug Take Back collection, according to their press release.

The Drug Take Back program began in 2010, and since then, 1,422,970 lb. of medications have been safely collected, according to the press release.

Drug initiatives advisor for the DOJ Danielle Long said the success of the program lies not in the volume of total medications administered but in the effectiveness of the Drug Take Back collection.

“I don’t think that we are being prescribed more medications in Wisconsin than in other states,” Long said. “I just think that we have a really, really good system.”

The state’s system involves operating very closely with the DEA. Further, Wisconsin is the only state in the country where the Office of the Attorney General is involved in the collection process, according to Long.

The Drug Take Back collection provided Wisconsin with 544 permanent drug drop boxes open 365 days a year, Long said.

“We really want to make sure that there’s a safe and effective mechanism for people to dispose safely of their medications when they’re done using them so no one else can use them,” Long said. “We know that there are dangers involved in people taking medications that are not prescribed to them.”

Attention to signs of an overdose — such as unresponsiveness, slowed breathing, snoring, cold skin or discolored lips — can be critical for those who do take medications not prescribed to them. For overdose situations, UW has Naloxone, an emergency treatment for opioid overdoses, available on campus.

“I’m thrilled to see that there’s Naloxone available on campus,” Long said. “I hope we can normalize that so that people are talking about it, and they have it on hand, and they are using it as needed”

For more information on the Drug Take Back program and how you can get involved with centers near you, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids.