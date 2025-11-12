Pending legislation would require first responders to carry EpiPens

The Wisconsin State Legislature will vote on a bipartisan bill requiring first responders to carry epinephrine and receive training on how to administer the drug later this week, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

The Madison Police Department already carries medical equipment like Naloxone, tourniquets and chest seals, Captain of MPD’s Training Department Stephanie Drescher said in an emailed statement.

“MPD would be in full support of carrying such medical equipment as an EpiPen if the legislation is passed,” Drescher said in the emailed statement.

Support for this new bill was spoken for at a public hearing by the parents of 20 year old Andrew Mueller of Wisconsin Rapids, who died of anaphylactic shock from a peanut allergy his parents didn’t know existed, according to WPR. The first responders that would be required to carry epinephrine would be police officers, conservation wardens, emergency medical responders and firefighters.

Advertisements

This new training and admittance of epinephrine into first responders and police officer’s medical equipment will take longer and cost more for larger police departments, according to WPR.

Rollout for the new legislation could infringe on police officer’s patrol and work time while learning how to safely administer a new medical substance, according to WPR.

“[MPD will] always open to training and researching equipment that is identified as a need in our community to best serve and potentially save lives,” Drescher said in the statement.

In 2017, former Gov. Scott Walker signed a similar law, which protected individuals that administered epinephrine in an attempt to save someone else’s life. This current legislation builds on those protections.