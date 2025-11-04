In this edition of Candid Politics, The Badger Herald took a walk down State St. with WI Governor candidate Sen. Kelda Roys. Roys prides herself on being a state senator, small business owner, attorney and women’s rights activist with a track record of delivering meaningful legislation in her extensive time in Wisconsin politics. Watch the video to hear what Roys hopes to communicate to voters in the upcoming election. Interview by George Clyde Filmed by Abhinav Shukla and Kiesen Williams
Candid Politics: WI Governor Candidate Kelda Roys
November 4, 2025
