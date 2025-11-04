Candid Politics: WI Governor Candidate Kelda Roys

Kiesen Williams is the Multimedia Director at The Badger Herald. She began her journey with the publication as a science news reporter, driven by a vision to expand the role of multimedia in student journalism. Her passion for visual storytelling quickly led her to join the video team, where she served as Associate Video Director and later Video Director. Now a senior majoring in Journalism and Communication Arts: Radio-TV-Film, Kiesen channels her creativity and expertise into producing dynamic multimedia content. Her work is focused on elevating The Badger Herald’s storytelling and engaging wider audiences through innovative visual journalism.