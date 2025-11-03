Wisconsin judge holds off on order to verify voter citizenship in elections

A Wisconsin judge on Friday suspended his order on an ongoing lawsuit that would require election officials to verify the citizenship of all registered voters in Wisconsin, according to WSLS 10 News.

The lawsuit was originally filed in August 2024 by two Milwaukee voters, seeking to have the Wisconsin Elections Commission authenticate voter citizenship, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell issued the order in early October, and is now putting it on hold, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Maxwell said the case is a “mess”, and the situation appears unlikely to be resolved before statewide elections February and April, according to WSLS.

Wisconsin will have elections for spring local primaries in February and elections for State Supreme Court, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Currently, Wisconsin requires voters to attest their U.S. citizenship when they register to vote which is under penalty of law, but there is no demand to submit proof of citizenship. Under this pending order, election officials would have to obtain that proof, and it is not clear how the Wisconsin Elections Commission would enforce the order, according to State Democracy Research Initiative executive director Bree Grossi Wilde.

“I think it would be a very difficult task to require,” Wilde said. “You would have to go through registered voters and somehow have them submit birth certificates and deal with issues around name changes in order to trace it to the person. If you were to rely on DMV records that’s problematic too because people’s status can change.”

The Trump administration’s Department of Justice is concerned about voter fraud and noncitizen voting, and has been taking measures to crack down on this in recent months, according to WSLS.

In 2024, the WEC said that there is no evidence to suggest that noncitizens are voting in significant numbers, and that since 2019 there were three instances of noncitizens being persecuted for voting illegally in Wisconsin, according to PBS Wisconsin.

“It’s just not meaningful in any way, so I don’t think requiring verification would have any meaningful change to the electorate,” Wilde said.

It could be more than a year before the case is resolved, and it could ultimately end up being appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Wilde said.

The case may remain uncertain beyond the November 2026 election, where Wisconsin governor elections will be at the top of the ballot, according to WSLS.

“If there is going to be an order, then I think there needs to be additional detail about how the Wisconsin Elections Commission should follow through with the verification requirements,” Wilde said.