Live updates: Wisconsin 2025 spring election

6:15 p.m.

With just under two hours until the polls close, students continue to enter the Laines Lounge in the Smith Residence Hall to cast their ballots. UW students like Cheyton gave their reason for voting today.

“I got a bunch of ads and text messages, so it’s pretty important I guess. And then my friends are saying it’s important,” Cheyton said.

UW student Samantha Diedrich, who voted earlier in the day, was motivated to vote because of certain issues on the ballot.

“I feel like there’s a lot of issues going on especially relating to abortion, and I felt like it was important to make my voice heard,” Diedrich said.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Patricia Clark

5:00 p.m

At the Chazen Museum of Art, the polling station for residents living in Madison’s 50th ward, Chief Inspector Karen Jankowsky said a total of 242 ballots have been cast so far.

Voter turnout has been strong, with poll workers expecting more voters to cast their ballots later in the afternoon and evening, Jankowsky said.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Patricia Clark

2:20 p.m.

At the Memorial Union polling station, UW student Keith explained his reason for voting today.

“My ancestors fought for me to have the right to vote, and so I’d like to use that,” Keith said.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Patricia Clark

1:45 p.m.

Susan Crawford steps aside from students at Library Mall to take questions from the press.

“I’m feeling pretty relaxed and looking forward to seeing the results of today’s election out here right now, talked to a few students, and have been out talking to some voters today, just trying to encourage the get out the vote effort here on the final hours as we get through Election Day,” Crawford told The Badger Herald.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Patricia Clark

1:33 p.m.

Susan Crawford arrived at Library Mall to greet and thank student volunteers for their work for her campaign.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Patricia Clark

1:20 p.m.

Several Democratic student political groups have gathered at Library Mall to encourage students to vote.

College Democrats of UW-Madison Chair Joey Wendtland explained his organization’s goal to spread awareness around the election.

“Yeah, we’re all here to make sure we get out the vote for Susan Crawford and Jill Underly and other liberal candidates for the spring elections, and make sure that students understand the importance of the election … talking about the issues they care about, and making sure they know all the things about voting, their polling location, proper ID requirements and making sure they have that plan to vote,” Wendtland said.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Patricia Clark

7:00 a.m.

Polls opened for day-of, in-person voting for the Wisconsin Supreme Court spring 2025 election.

— Reported by News Associate Editor Patricia Clark