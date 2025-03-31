Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Susan Crawford rallies Wisconsin voters at final campaign stop in Madison

‘This is critical. This is about our Supreme Court, about our rights and about our state,’ Crawford says
Categories:
by Ayesha Yousef
March 31, 2025
Bennett Waara
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford speaks with press after a rally. March 31, 2025.

Wisconsin Supreme Court nominee Judge Susan Crawford spoke to supporters in Madison at the final stop in her campaign’s Common Sense Justice tour Monday evening.

In the last 10 days of her campaign, Crawford visited 10 Wisconsin cities, speaking to supporters and urging them to encourage their friends and families to vote.

The election will take place Tuesday, April 1, with races for a Supreme Court Justice, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and a state referendum on the ballot.

Crawford was introduced by Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler.

Wikler commended canvassers for record-breaking volunteer engagement for Supreme Court Justices endorsed by the Democratic party. He condemned Crawford’s opponent, Brad Schimel, for accepting millions of dollars from Elon Musk for his campaign.

“Elon Musk has noticed that Brad Schimel is selling and Elon Musk is trying to buy,” Wikler said. “He’s trying to buy Wisconsin, which leaves us with the question: is Wisconsin for sale?”

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett followed Wikler in introducing and showing support for Crawford.

He explained his support comes from an understanding and belief that Crawford will apply and interpret the Constitution fairly and impartially, and said failure to do so would be catastrophic.

Crawford emphasized her pro-abortion rights stance and criticized Schimel’s opposing view.

She warned her audience that part of Schimel’s agenda is to reinforce the 1849 Wisconsin Criminal Abortion Statute, which would criminalize abortion. She also denounced Schimel’s approach to handling Wisconsin’s opioid crisis and his challenging the federal law that protects people with pre-existing health conditions from receiving health insurance during his time as Wisconsin’s Attorney General.

Crawford claimed that financially, her opponent was Elon Musk rather than Schimel, referring to the millions Musk donated to her opponent’s campaign. She argued Musk hopes to expand Tesla’s influence in Wisconsin and that helping Schimel’s campaign directly serves his interest.

As a politician, Schimel has continually chosen special interests rather than the interest of the state, Crawford claimed.

“Throughout his career as Attorney General, he stood up for special interests over the health and safety of Wisconsin,” Crawford said.

About the Contributor
Bennett Waara
Bennett Waara, Photo Director
Bennett Waara is a photo director at The Badger Herald. He is a sophomore at UW–Madison intending to major in journalism. Bennett enjoys many photography types, but is especially passionate about sports and nature photography. You can follow his work on Instagram @bwaaraphotography.