Schimel criticizes drop box voting fraud in dorm rooms, Madison official says these drop boxes do not exist

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel spoke at a Republican Party of Wood County open house in Wisconsin Rapids Nov. 11 where he was recorded saying he is concerned voting fraud could occur if absentee drop boxes are placed in college dorm rooms.

“Here’s what bothers me most about this whole drop box business,” Schimel said in the recording. “I mean, forget ballot harvesting and having one person come and stuff it in. Have all other fraud that can happen. Putting it in dorm rooms so that the liberal RAs can push all the college kids to go vote right in their presence. What bothers me most is it’s not fair.”

It is unclear which college campuses Schimel was referring to.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2022 to ban absentee drop boxes in Wisconsin. But, the court later gained a liberal majority and in July 2024 ruled to reverse the ban and allow drop boxes in the state.

As of October 2024, at least 78 drop boxes have been in use across Wisconsin though the exact number is unclear because clerks are not required to report the number of drop boxes used in their counties to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

City of Madison communications manager Dylan Brogan said he has found no evidence of absentee ballot drop boxes in college dorm rooms in Wisconsin.

“I have no idea where that [Schimel’s claim] came from,” Brogan said. “… We don’t have drop boxes in college dorms.”

The City of Madison only places drop boxes in areas accessible to the public, Brogan said. The City currently has 14 drop boxes, which are all placed in front of fire stations, he said.

Brogan said there are 24/7 surveillance cameras attached to each drop box for added security measures. The City sends two election workers out every day to pick up ballots from the drop boxes and deliver them to the City Clerk’s Office, he said.

Brogan said voter fraud is extremely rare across Wisconsin. Local election officials hand counted 10% of all ballots from the 2024 presidential election in Wisconsin and found almost no errors in voting equipment, according to an audit by the WEC.

“These clerks all around Wisconsin — they’re your friends and your neighbors,” Brogan said. “This isn’t a partisan thing whatsoever. They’re just trying to allow people to obviously have their voices heard, and there’s just no controversy here.”

Brogan said he cannot comment on behalf of other municipalities. Schimel’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election will be held April 1.