Federal HIV prevention funding cuts could devastate Wisconsin clinics

President Donald Trump’s consideration of eliminating the Division of HIV Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and cutting $1.3 billion in HIV prevention funding has sparked major concerns across the country, according to a press release from Vivent Health, an HIV/AIDS healthcare provider with a clinic in Madison.

Wisconsin would be among the states hit the hardest, potentially facing $1,225,000 in funding cuts.

These reductions would impact programs thousands of Wisconsinites rely on for essential healthcare services, Vivent Health Chief Advocacy Officer Bill Keeton said.

Keeton voiced strong opposition to the proposed cuts. He said federal funding plays a significant role in supporting the prevention, education and treatment services which are critical for combating the HIV epidemic.

Currently, 73% of Vivent Health patients live at or below the Federal Poverty Line and 75% have no insurance or rely on Medicaid or Medicare Keeton told The Badger Herald in an email statement.

These funding reductions would lead to devastating consequences, including the loss of HIV testing, prevention education and access to pre-exposure prophylaxis, a highly effective medication which reduces the risk of contracting HIV, according to the press release.

“These cuts would mean that we’re unable to reach individuals with the services and resources they need to protect themselves from HIV,” Keeton said. “Ultimately, we fear that more people will contract the virus at a time when we should be focused on prevention.”

Beyond the individual impact, the cuts would disproportionately affect African American and Latino communities — as well as those struggling with substance use — groups which already face higher risks of HIV transmission, Keeton said.

Keeton urges policymakers, advocates and the public to take action to prevent these funding reductions.

He emphasizes the importance of contacting legislators to stress the need for continued HIV prevention efforts.

“We’re encouraging members of the House and Senate to reach out to the administration and oppose these proposed changes,” Keeton said.

One of the strongest advocates against these cuts is U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, co-chair of the Congressional HIV Caucus. His office is currently circulating a letter urging the federal government to reconsider these drastic reductions, gaining strong support among legislators, according to Keeton.

Keeton said the country is at a pivotal moment in the fight against HIV.

“We have the tools, the medications, the medical science and the interventions to end the HIV epidemic in this country,” Keeton said. “Now is not the time for drastic cuts, it’s the time to double down on our efforts.”

As the debate over these proposed cuts continues, it remains crucial for citizens and health organizations to advocate for the preservation of vital HIV prevention programs. The future of these services and the health of thousands depends on it, Keeton said.