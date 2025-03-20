College Democrats, Men4Choice partner in reproductive rights advocacy panel

College Democrats of UW-Madison and Men4Choice — an organization focused on promoting male allyship for reproductive freedoms — hosted a panel called “Reproductive Freedom in Wisconsin and How to Take Action Panel,” featuring six panelists Wednesday, March 19. In light of the upcoming election for a seat in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, contested between Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford, a group of activists, healthcare providers and citizens organized to protect reproductive freedoms.

The first question posed to the panelists was centered around reactions to the overturning of Roe v. Wade back in 2022 and how it affected their work.

Chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Ben Wikler discussed his work on the Women’s Health Protection Act, in response to the event. The WHPA was introduced in the Senate by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to restore reproductive health care nationwide. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said the event signified to him the precedent that judges weren’t following public opinion anymore.

When asked about how time-dependent restrictions on abortion affect their work, the panelists talked about how poverty exacerbates the effects of these laws. Wikler spoke about the importance of taking action to win elections and change laws.

Executive Director of Men4Choice, Aaron Bos-Lun, spoke on public opinion regarding abortion laws. It’s a hyper-localized minority that believes that abortion is an issue, according to Bos-Lun. He cited that 1,511 votes have been cast across the legislature against reproductive freedom and that 86% of these votes were cast by male legislators.

“Why does this small minority of state legislators feel that it is their business to regulate bodies and minds?” Bos-Lun asked.

Another topic covered by the panelists was how to engage people who don’t believe the issue of reproductive freedom affects them.

Professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Wisconsin Jenny Higgins gave two reasons that this issue is pertinent to everyone. The first being the economy and the second is its relevance in sexual attraction. Both men and women are less likely to do well educationally and financially when legislation banning and restricting abortion is signed into law, according to Higgins. In regards to sexual attraction, Higgins pointed out that unplanned pregnancy can cause a lot of worry for both men and women.

“It is not an aphrodisiac to be really worried about having an unplanned pregnancy,” Higgins said.

Secretary of State for Wisconsin Sarah Godlewski also responded.

“People didn’t think that rights were being taken away,” Godlewski said. “We have made this step forward and we are not gonna go backwards. If we can go backwards on this issue, what’s next?”

To close the discussion, the panelists encouraged students and their friends to vote as a practical step to protect reproductive rights, as well as emphasized the importance of educating yourself and others.