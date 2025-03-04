‘Wisconsin is not for sale’: Wikler, Moore announce ‘The People v. Elon Musk’ campaign

The April 1 general election for the next Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice is approaching rapidly. The candidates are Republican aligned Brad Schimel and Democrat aligned Susan Crawford.

Crawford currently holds a seat on the Dane County Court. Schimel is the former Wisconsin Attorney General and currently holds a seat on the Waukesha County Circuit Court. AP News recently highlighted that Schimel’s campaign received funding from the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk.

Musk has been backing Schimel’s campaign through funding for anti-Crawford advertisements, according to AP News. Schimel has been a long-time supporter of President Donald Trump, likely why Musk has spent over $1 million on the candidate’s campaign, according to AP News.

U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore, D-Wiscionsin, and Chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Ben Wikler shared their thoughts on Musk’s funding of the Schimel Supreme Court campaign on a press call.

“I am just outraged that Elon Musk has found yet another area where he can make an investment and buy an election,” Moore said. “And I’m even more infuriated that his misogyny…is threatening the state of Wisconsin,” Moore said.

Democrats have come out expressly against Musk’s involvement in private political funding. Moore said that Musk was attempting to buy Schimel’s a seat on the court.

“Brad Schimel is a perfect person to be bought and paid for by Elon Musk,” Moore said.

In an effort to counteract Schimel and Musk’s actions, Wikler announced “The People v. Elon Musk” — a new campaign effort.

Wikler said the movement will use grassroots methods like door-to-door canvassing, town hall meetings and online messaging to spread awareness.

“Anyone across the country who’s concerned about Elon Musk extending his control to buying state judicial bodies can get involved in this campaign…Wisconsin is not for sale,” Wikler said.

In the press call, both Moore and Wilker said electing Brad Schimel could impact reproductive rights, health care, Social Security, the Veterans Administration and other services.

As the Wisconsin Supreme Court election inches closer, the debate surrounding Elon Musk’s financial involvement is being brought to light by Wilker and Moore with “The People v. Elon Musk.”