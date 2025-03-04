Underfunded, overwhelmed: Planned Parenthood navigates funding struggles, political crisis in Wisconsin

Planned Parenthood is a provider of sexual and reproductive healthcare for millions of Americans, as well as an advocate for the legal and political protection of reproductive rights.

The New York Times recently reviewed clinic documents, legal filings and interviews with more than 50 current and former Planned Parenthood executives, consultants and medical staff members. Some clinics are so short of cash, the care they provide has suffered.

Many clinics operate with aging equipment and poorly trained staff as turnover has increased due to low salaries, according to the review.

Many Wisconsin residents are concerned about the high cost of healthcare and strongly support government action to make it more affordable, according to Healthcare Value Hub.

Planned Parenthood has long relied on federal and state funding to provide services beyond abortion, including cancer screenings, STI testing, contraception and general reproductive healthcare, according to the Planned Parenthood website.

During President Trump’s first term, Planned Parenthood withdrew from a program supporting abortion providers called Title X — causing them to lose about $60 annually — rather than comply with the administration’s rule forbidding referrals to doctors who can perform abortions, according to The New York Times. While this was reversed under the Biden administration, it could happen again.

Communications Director at A Better Wisconsin Together Lucy Ripp said the financial strain on Planned Parenthood has far-reaching consequences for Wisconsin residents.

“Wisconsinites deserve to know that our elected leaders will fight to protect the health of our communities, not corporate greed,” Ripp said. “But Judge Brad Schimel has repeatedly sided with right-wing politicians and insurance companies instead of standing up for Wisconsin families.”

Schimel, the former Wisconsin attorney general and current Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate, previously sued to overturn the Affordable Care Act, according to Ripp.

Had he succeeded, nearly one million Wisconsin residents could have lost their healthcare and insurance companies could have more easily denied coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

Schimel’s record has other concerning aspects related to healthcare coverage, Ripp said.

“He also joined efforts to undermine the ACA’s coverage of birth control, allowing employers to refuse coverage for contraceptives,” Ripp said.

At the local level, these policies have long-term effects, as many Madison residents rely on Planned Parenthood for both reproductive care and general health services, according to the Planned Parenthood website.

UW professor of population health sciences John Mullahy explained that Wisconsin’s healthcare landscape depends on several key factors — the availability of hospital beds, clinical providers, health insurance coverage and the overall health status of the population.

“The healthcare sector is enormous,” Mullahy said. “How these factors vary by region and demographics is crucial in determining access to care.”

Madison’s clinics are experiencing the impact of staffing shortages and financial strain, with healthcare providers reporting an overwhelming demand for services but fewer resources to meet it, according to Healthcare Value Hub.

Beyond staffing issues, clinics are also struggling with outdated medical equipment, as medical professionals cite the need for updated diagnostic tools and exam rooms, though funding constraints have delayed these upgrades, according to Mullahy.

This could mean less efficient patient care and, in some cases, limited diagnostic capabilities, Mullahy said.

For many individuals, Planned Parenthood is their only healthcare provider, but the misconception that it solely provides abortion services has led to significant funding cuts, impacting all aspects of patient care, according to Ripp.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Madison provide vital preventative care, including cancer screenings and STI testing.

Ripp stressed the role of the Wisconsin Supreme Court in protecting reproductive rights.

“If Wisconsinites were to live under Schimel’s interpretation of the law from 1849, abortion would be criminally banned in Wisconsin with no exceptions for sexual assault or incest — all because of a law written before women even had the right to vote,” Ripp said. “It’s the duty of our state’s highest court to defend Wisconsinites’ constitutional rights and freedoms.”

In response to these challenges, local advocates and organizations are working to raise awareness and increase support for Planned Parenthood in Madison. Grassroots fundraising efforts have gained traction, and organizations such as the Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health are pushing for stronger state funding initiatives, according to the Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health website.

Wisconsin’s political divide remains a major barrier to stable reproductive healthcare funding, as Gov. Tony Evers supports Planned Parenthood, but the Republican-controlled legislature resists funding increases, Ripp said.

“We need to look beyond political battles and focus on public health,” Ripp said. “Healthcare is a fundamental need, and policies should reflect that.”

For Madison residents, the impact of these financial struggles is more than just a policy debate — it directly affects their ability to receive timely, affordable healthcare, according to Ripp.

As Planned Parenthood clinics navigate these funding gaps, community involvement and awareness will be key in maintaining access to essential services, according to the Planned Parenthood website.