Schimel says current justices are being ’emotional’ on abortion

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel suggested that emotions drove female liberal justices during a hearing on the state’s 1849 abortion ban.

“You could see it in their eyes, and you could hear it in the tone of their voice,” Schimel said on the Meg Ellefson Show. “They are being driven by their emotions. A Supreme Court justice had better be able to set their personal opinions and their emotions aside and rule on the law objectively.”

Judge Susan Crawford and Schimel have been competing in a tight race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Abortion has been a high-stakes issue in the election, set to take place April 1, 2025, according to PBS Wisconsin.

Schimel is anti-abortion rights, while Crawford is pro-abortion rights and is backed by Planned Parenthood. But, both candidates have stated that they will remain objective while serving on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court according to PBS Wisconsin.

In an emailed statement, Crawford campaign spokesman Derrick Honeyman gave insight into their thoughts regarding their opponent’s statement.

“Brad Schimel’s disgusting insults are just part of a pattern of disturbing behavior and extremism that has no place in our state, and certainly not on the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Honeyman wrote.

According to Honeyman, by supporting the 1849 law that bans abortions with limited exceptions, Schimel wants to take Wisconsin back to the past.

In an email statement, UW Assistant Professor of Public Affairs and expert on violence against women and politics Mariel Barnes said that statements like Schimel’s against women can be harmful.

“Men often argue that women are driven by emotion as a way of undermining legitimate positions or concerns that women hold,” said Barnes.

According to Barnes, women should be allowed to express passion for abortion rights, as these decisions will have a profound effect on women’s lives.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Schimel doubled down on his statement, saying he did not mention the gender of the liberal justices in his comment.

Honeyman believes that Schimel’s comment reflects his greater goal to enforce the 1849 abortion ban.

“Brad Schimel’s mind is made up on this issue and if given the chance, he will use the Wisconsin Supreme Court to enforce restrictions on abortion and uphold Wisconsin’s 1849 ban,” said Honeyman.

The Schimel campaign did not respond to The Badger Herald when contacted.