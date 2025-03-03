ACLU Wisconsin report finds widespread support for marijuana legalization

An ACLU Wisconsin report found that 95% of Democrats, 84% of Independents and 78% of Republicans support the legalization of medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Despite this, Wisconsin still has not legalized medical marijuana.

Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) said the stall in the legalization of recreational marijuana is bankrupting Wisconsinites financially and morally. Wisconsin is an outlier in this area of legislation, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.

Illinois and Michigan both legalized marijuana for recreational use in early 2020 and Minnesota followed suit when Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law in 2023 allowing adults the ability to possess, purchase and grow cannabis, Roys said.

Wisconsinites are traveling to neighboring states to purchase legal cannabis products, which are generally taxed higher than the standard sales tax rate and contribute to the government-funded programs of the state in which the product is purchased, Roys said.

A disproportionate share of Wisconsin’s state funding goes to the criminal justice system compared to other states, largely due to the criminalization of cannabis, according to ACLU Wisconsin.

In 2022, there were 13,400 arrests in Wisconsin related to cannabis, many of which were for possession, according to ACLU Wisconsin.

Taxpayer funding is intended to serve the public good, and instead, it is used to warehouse massive numbers of people for non-violent offenses, Roys said.

Roys detailed the disparity in the rates of incarceration racially. People of color are receiving longer and harsher sentences than white people who commit the same offense.

A 2018 ACLU report found that Black Wisconsinites were 4.2 times as likely to be arrested for possession than white people, and in 2022, that figure rose to 5.29.

“Public safety should be the centerpiece of our criminal justice system, rather than punishment and retribution,” Roys said.

Roys said Governor Evers’s plan to reform Wisconsin’s correctional system is a step in the right direction, a plan which is modeled after that of many red states that have been successful with reform in the justice system.

Roys said this issue is divisive between parties in the Wisconsin Senate, which has delayed action on legalizing recreational marijuana. Divisiveness between parties has halted progress on advancing abortion rights, expanding BadgerCare and funding public K-12 schools, Roys said.

Roys said that abortion rights and marijuana legalization are often spoken of together because they both represent individual freedoms.

“The American dream is built on the idea that people should live the lives that they want to, as long as you’re not hurting anyone else,” said Roys.