Dairyland in distress: Wisconsin farmers brace for USDA job cuts

Wisconsin, known as “America’s Dairyland,” is facing uncertainty as layoffs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture threaten critical research that supports the state’s farmers, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Over the first few weeks of the up to 25% of staff at Wisconsin USDA research facilities have been laid off, leaving only 110 researchers and support staff as of Feb. 8, according to Wisconsin Watch.

The cuts are part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to restructure the federal government, including freezing billions in funding, according to the White House.

The layoffs could have a profound impact on the state’s dairy industry, which relies on USDA research for advancements in animal health, milk production efficiency and sustainable farming practices, according to Farmer’s Advance.

University of Wisconsin Professor of Grassland Ecology Randy Jackson shared his thoughts on the USDA funding issue.

“This funding issue is eroding an already delicate trust between producers and government agencies, which will ramify for years to come,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, a significant portion of USDA research takes place on campus, as well as in greenhouses and field sites, in partnership with the university.

This research includes the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, the USDA Vegetable Crops Research, the USDA Cereal Crops Research and the USDA Forest Products Laboratory.

Without the expertise of these scientists, dairy farmers may struggle to keep up with evolving challenges like disease management, climate change adaptation and feed optimization, according to Wisconsin Watch.

Beyond direct impacts on farm operations, these cuts could also disrupt education and training for the next generation of dairy professionals, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Institutions like UW rely on USDA partnerships for funding, research collaborations and real-world applications for dairy science and agricultural economics students.

But with fewer researchers in the field, opportunities for cutting-edge studies, internships and mentorship programs may diminish, according to Jackson.

“Many graduate students and postdocs at UW are uncertain about funding that was committed to their studies,” Jackson said.

The layoffs extend beyond dairy, affecting research on vegetables and grains that are vital to Wisconsin’s agricultural economy, according to WPR.

Many of the state’s farmers practice crop rotation, growing corn and soybeans alongside dairy operations.

Without adequate USDA support, innovation in soil health, pest management and crop disease prevention may slow, potentially impacting farm profitability, according to WPR.

“The food system itself, which includes producers, processors, distributors and eaters will also suffer as scientific advancements are slow or unrealized,” Jackson said.

While the full effects of these job cuts remain uncertain, many in the agricultural community fear long-term consequences. They are urging lawmakers to restore critical USDA funding to protect Wisconsin’s status as a leader in dairy and agricultural research, according to Wisconsin Watch.

For now, farmers, researchers and educators are hoping that Wisconsin’s dairy legacy can withstand the uncertainty ahead, according to Wisconsin Watch.