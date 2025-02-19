Local Wisconsin physicians, advocates speak out against Schimel’s stance on abortion rights

A panel of local Wisconsin physicians and advocates gathered virtually Feb. 19 to discuss Brad Schimel’s stance on abortion as he seeks a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin and the Committee to Protect Health Care spoke at the press conference, voicing their opinion regarding Schimel’s opinion regarding Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. President of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Tanya Atkinson introduced the panel of guest speakers, beginning the conference by providing context behind candidate Schimel.

Previously in 2012, Schimel signed onto a legal paper advocating for abortion to be illegal in nearly every case and later defended the 1849 abortion ban to supporters at an Adams County meet and greet, according to a recording from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Publicly, Schimel has expressed he will respect voters’ decisions when it comes to the abortion issue.

If enforced, the ban would make abortion illegal except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk, according to National Public Radio.

“Health care decisions should never be made by politicians or by public officials,” Dr. Barbara Hostetler, a retired OB-GYN physician and surgeon, said. “Doctors like me trust their patients to make the best decisions for themselves and it’s time Wisconsin’s politicians reflect that same trust.”

The issue of accessible health care should not be politicized, according to Hostetler. Wisconsin citizens should be able to make their own informed decisions in the field of health care, as there is no room for politics in exam rooms, Hostetler said.

Fourth-year medical student Samantha Crowley also emphasized how the 1849 ban could be detrimental to those seeking specialized care.

“Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law creates uncertainty about what we can legally do for patients experiencing pregnancy-related emergencies,” Crowley said. “Will I be able to care for women having miscarriages? Will I be forced to turn them away?”

Concerned with the outcomes of the April 2025 Supreme Court election, Crowley posed the questions to navigate the future of safe, legal and accessible health care. While the future is uncertain, healthcare professionals Hostetler and Crowley hope medical decisions will stay between doctors and their patients.

This panel of physicians and advocates warn enforcing the 1849 abortion ban could reshape the landscape of healthcare access across the state.