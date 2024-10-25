Eric Hovde says many ‘young college-aged girls’ are ‘single-issue’ voters

U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde traveled to West Bend, Wisconsin Tuesday to host an early vote rally and was recorded answering a question from an audience member.

“[How do you] convince the literally hundreds of 1000s of young women who are single-issue voters this year to give you a chance?” the audience member asked Hovde.

In response, Hovde said many of these women are “single-issue” voters.

“I don’t know how many young college-age girls that are going to vote for me because they — a lot of them are single-issue [voters],” Hovde responded.

Hovde’s comments come after previous remarks at a 2023 luncheon where he was recorded saying that many college students cannot “write properly” or “understand a good work ethic.”

In an email statement, Tammy Baldwin for Senate spokeswoman Laine Bottemiller said Hovde’s comments signify his threat to women’s rights.

“Eric Hovde has insulted young women, wants to enforce an extreme agenda on us, and is a threat to our reproductive freedom,” Bottemiller said in the email. “Young women can take their pick of the reasons we won’t be voting for Hovde on Election Day. What’s wrong with this guy?”

In September, another Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Bernie Moreno, faced criticism after saying many suburban women are “single-issue voters” on abortion rights and suggesting that abortion rights are not an issue for older women who cannot have children, according to the New York Times.

Hovde believes a Wisconsin referendum should decide the state’s laws on abortion rights, but he believes in “exceptions” for the mother’s survival, rape or incest.

“Eric … believes that there is a reasonable time early in a pregnancy for a woman to make a choice,” according to Hovde’s website.

The Hovde campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Hovde is running against Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in the general election Nov. 5.