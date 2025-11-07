Expanded ACA subsidies set to expire, leaving thousands of Wisconsinites at risk of losing coverage

In 2021, Congress passed premium tax credits expanded eligibility for reduced cost of Affordable Care Act healthcare plans. Initially, this was supposed to last until 2022, under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, but this was continued through 2025 via the FY2022 Budget Reconciliation Law, according to congress.gov.

With the subsidies about to expire, health insurance plans are expected to rise in price. Around 300,000 people enrolled in these ACA plans are lower to middle class Wisconsinites, and many of these people may decide that healthcare will no longer be affordable to them without PTCs, UW Chair of the Risk and Insurance Department Justin Sydnor said.

Within the past couple of weeks, insurance plans have risen by more than 30 percent, and Covering Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to connecting Wisconsinites with health insurance programs, is already hearing from Wisconsinites that they cannot afford these increases, according to Covering Wisconsin Enrollment, Network and Accessibility Manager Caroline Gomez-Tom.

“With the end of these enhanced premium tax credits, we’re already hearing from folks that they make go without [health insurance]…They have other bills to pay, they have food to put on the table,” said Gomez-Tom.

Decreased health insurance enrollments will increase health costs for everyone, Gomez-Tom said. Because people who prioritize staying enrolled in the healthcare system will be more likely to have chronic conditions, they are overall a more expensive population to cover, which will raise costs across the board, Gomez-Tom said.

There is a deadline pressure for this issue, as well. Open enrollment for ACA plans start Nov. 1 and will end Jan. 15, according to the open enrollment page. When people see the initial high prices, they might decide not to enroll in health insurance, UW associate professor of risk and insurance Dan Sacks said.

“If [people] go to sign up for plans, they’re going to see that instead of having to pay $200 a month for their coverage, maybe they’ll have to pay $400 or $600 a month. That’s when the sticker shock is going to hit, and that’s why there’s some urgency to change this [before open enrollment],” Sacks said.

Yet, it is never too late, Gomez-Tom said. It’s possible that the federal government can bring back PTCs can come into effect later, and those who enroll during the upcoming period will have a chance to re-enroll in different plans, Gomez-Tom said.

Still, it’s hard to know for sure what is going to happen, Gomez-Tom said.

“One never knows, especially with different administrations. Things can change…But it’s not too late [to extend PTCs]. It doesn’t have to be too late,” Gomez-Tom said.

Democrats in Congress were arguing for a short-term funding bill to continue these subsidies, but these conversations were tabled due to the government shutdown. Without these expanded subsidies, less people are likely to enroll in healthcare coverage, which could leave tens of thousands of Wisconsinites uninsured, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

A premium tax credit means that if a person makes below a certain amount of money, then the government pays for part of their ACA health insurance plan. Each month, the government pays for part of a person’s insurance, based on their projected income level. During tax season, this is reconciled, so if a person made more than they expected, they might have to pay some of that money back, Sydnor said.

“[PTCs] are a fancy way of basically saying that the government provides some money to help pay for a health insurance plan … In practice, for most people, it feels like just a reduction in your cost of insurance every month,” Sydnor said.

The ACA made it so any low income household making up to 138% of the poverty line was eligible for Medicaid, though this was not fully expanded in every state. Wisconsin, for example, provides Medicaid coverage for anyone up to 100% of the poverty line, Sacks said.

Anyone making more than this amount was eligible to enroll in Medicare, or Obamacare, plans, where people are required to pay 2-10% of their income, Sacks said. Yet, people who made between 138 and 400% of the poverty line qualified for subsidies that lowered their monthly costs, Sacks said.

“Now, 138% of the poverty line is not very high income, and the writers of the Affordable Care Act recognize that if you’re making $15-20,000 a year, you’re probably not going to be able to afford an insurance plan that costs $8,000 a year. So they brought in [these] subsidies,” Sacks said.

Later, under the Biden administration, laws like the Inflation Reduction Act increased subsidies for ACA plans in two major ways, Sacks said. First, the PTCs decreased the percentage of income people required to pay toward health insurance from 2-10% to 1.5-8%. Second, it removed the income limit for enrollment in Medicare plans, allowing anyone to enroll, Sacks said.

“It used to be that households [making] more than 400% of the poverty line [didn’t] get any subsidies. Now, it’s just you have to contribute 8% [of your income]. As your income goes up, that 8% is more and more, but everyone qualifies,” Sacks said.

For anyone looking for help navigating the ‘cumbersome’ US health insurance system, Gomez-Tom recommends reaching out to Covering Wisconsin. The Kaiser Family Foundation’s resources on the ACA is another trustworthy source, Sydnor said.