‘Cannabis policy in Wisconsin is at an inflection point’: Multiple competing bills introduced in Wisconsin legislature

While one coalition of Wisconsin lawmakers is attempting to legalize medical marijuana, another group introduced a bill to clamp down the sale of hemp-based products.

Senate Bill 534, sponsored by Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, and Senate President Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, would legalize medical marijuana and establish an Office of Medical Cannabis Regulation, according to the Cannabis Business Times.

Reps. Lindee Brill, R-Sheboygan Falls, and Jim Piwowarczyk, R-Hubertus, introduced a bill in early October that would close loopholes in the 2018 Farm Bill that allow for commercial hemp sale, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Current marijuana regulatory practices could be transformed by the new bills being introduced, University of Wisconsin professor and George Urdang chair in the history of pharmacy Lucas Richert said in an emailed statement. The reach of newly-proposed bills cover a wide range of possibilities, from a medical-only system to higher regulation on hemp products to full legalization, Richert said.

“Cannabis policy in Wisconsin is at an inflection point, and small nudges could push the state in different directions,” Richert said in an email.

In regards to the Farm Bill framework that is currently enforced, there are two major loopholes, UW assistant professor of plant and agroecosystem sciences and hemp expert Shelby Ellison said. The first loophole is how the plant is tested. Cannabis plants product cannabinoids, including the THC precursor THCa. When THCa is heated, it is converted to a product called delta-9, Ellison said.

“If [the plant] is tested in a way that is not heat active, then it doesn’t have high amounts of delta-9. It only has THCa,” Ellison said.

This means if a product is tested before the heating process, it will show a large THCa concentration, which is classified as “hemp,” and not a large concentration of delta-9. Later processes can heat the plant to transform THCa to the psychoactive delta-9, according to Ellison.

The second loophole is that the Farm Bill mentions delta-9 specifically. There are other cannabinoids, like delta-8 that have a different chemical structure than delta-9 and can be made in a laboratory using cannabinoid plant products, Ellison said.

Both delta-8 and delta-9 are ‘psychoactive compounds,’ Ellison said, they interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system to change the person’s perception of what’s happening or how they are feeling. Yet, because the bill is structured so that only delta-9 is regulated, delta-8 products are marketable, Ellison said.

“With [products] like delta-8, they’re not clearly defined [legally] as to what concentrations are allowable … Because it isn’t classified specifically in the Farm Bill language, there’s not an ability to have any oversight, because [the bill] was only based on delta-9,” Ellison said.

Ellison also doesn’t see much of a point in closing the hemp loophole. She said there is a market for hemp-derived products in Wisconsin because people want these products. The Farm Bill’s loophole allowed people to get these products, and people will go to neighboring states to receive these products, if it becomes illegal in Wisconsin, Ellison said.

Even with the current loophole, Wisconsin’s stricter regulations mean that consumers are already travelling to neighboring states for their cannabis products, Richert said.

“Neighboring states have more open cannabis markets, giving consumers greater choice with more checks and balances in place — and this also leads to economic loss for Wisconsin,” Richert said.

On a federal level, the current ‘patchworky framework’ for cannabinoid regulation — where cannabinoid products are regulated differently on a state-by-state basis — leads to inconsistent educational messaging, inequity in business profits and differences in consumer safety, Ellison said.

For example, many consumers don’t know the difference between psychoactive cannabinoids, like delta-8 or delta-9, and nonpsychoactive products, like CBD. Non-psychoactive cannabinoids don’t lead to a difference in physical performance, whereas someone shouldn’t drive when under the influence of either aforementioned delta product, Ellison said. This is a distinction that gets lost when regulations and education vary so much across the country, she said.

“I’d rather see a legalization that’s rolled out that allows people to access what they want in a safe way and with unbiased educational resources available to people,” Ellison said.

The discussions will continue in the Wisconsin legislature. There are many factors that could influence the outcome, and Wisconsin is at a turning point for its marijuana policy, Richert said.

“You have multiple competing bills, shifting public opinion, regional isolation, and internal GOP debates – which are all factors helping to shape a new regulatory future,” Richert said.

Sen. Testin, Felzowski and Rep. Piwowarczyk did not respond to requests for comment.