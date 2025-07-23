UW Lab focuses on education to help the public understand the uses of hemp

University of Wisconsin’s Ellison Lab is an alternative crop genetics research group led by assistant professor Shelby Ellison. The lab primarily focuses on hemp production in Wisconsin. There are two main avenues that hemp is grown for — industrial and cannabinoid hemp.

The Farm Bill of 2018, which redefined the definition of hemp as well as shifted regulations, according to the Wisconsin Legislative Council, allowed the growth of industrial hemp in Wisconsin again.

Since then labs and growers alike have worked to expand the knowledge and mitigate controversy around hemp.

A major distinction to understand is that hemp and marijuana are not plants. According to Britannica the United States classifies hemp as containing less than .3% tetrahydrocannabinol, THC, whereas marijuana can contain up to 25% THC. THC is the cause of the traditional psychoactive effects.

The uses of hemp range from grain and fiber products to medicinal purposes. This wide range makes hemp harder to regulate, and is compounded by the fact that Wisconsin is surrounded by marijuana legal states, according to Ellison Lab research program manager Phillip Alberti.

“Cannabis is not just marijuana, it is many many things, and we are just scratching the surface of what we can do with it, and hopefully finding viable options for growers here,” Alberti said.

The lab tends to two hemp fields in Arlington, Wisconsin. The primary focus of the smaller field — high cannabinoid/low THC research plot — is helping growers to understand best growing practices and to determine which varieties will be productive and compliant in Wisconsin.

The larger field — industrial and feral hemp plots — is primarily geared towards our industrial hemp, grain and fiber, genetics. This plot is the focus point of the lab.

There is a general misunderstanding of the uses of hemp, Alberti said.

“There is a lot of education that still needs to be done. There are a large number of folks out there that only have one idea of what cannabis is, not the many many other ones that are out there,” Alberti said. “Whether it be hemp for feed, which you can give to your children. We are working on getting into animal feed right now. There is a whole new industry of untapped potential.”

Growing hemp in Wisconsin is not new but continual regulatory changes have made it hard for growers to find their footing. Farmers who are looking to shift to growing hemp face both obstacles that come with growing a new crop and a new set of regulations, Alberti said.

Hemp production was pushed during World War II to help make rope, parachutes, shoelaces and more. Through a short film Hemp for Victory the U.S. Department of Agriculture pushed Wisconsin growers to shift from corn to hemp, according to Hash Marihuana & Hemp Museum Barcelona.

“Wisconsin was one of the leading producers of hemp during World War II effort, but hemp was prohibited in the 40s and 50s, making it illegal to grow and or expensive to grow,” Alberti said.

With the Farm Bill of 2018 hemp is no longer a controlled substance in the United States. By creating more avenues to grow hemp research can be done to understand growing practices, potential uses and the effects of hemp.

Changing legislation and misunderstandings have slowed the growth of the hemp industry in Wisconsin, but researchers continue to work towards education and understanding.

The Ellison Lab works not only to research the uses and best practices of growing hemp, but also to educate the public on these uses. Through their Hemp Research Field Day Aug. 21, they are opening up the conversation around hemp in Wisconsin. More in-depth information on the research being done by researchers in the Ellison Lab can be found at https://alternativecrops.horticulture.wisc.edu. (here) Additionally, researchers created the Midwestern Hemp Database which provides a culmination of five years of research in an interactive dashboard.