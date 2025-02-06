UW sustainability program hosts research candidate

Agricultural systems researcher Joel Ferguson spoke about his work at Stanford’s Global Policy Lab Tuesday. Ferguson’s research focuses on sustainable agriculture to ensure food security, land conservation and economic growth.

Ferguson talked about three fields he had published in during his research including sustainable agriculture, market forces and machine learning for data generation. He summarized the papers before speaking in depth about the main subject of his seminar.

Ferguson presented his research in Mexico with researcher and Director General of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) Bram Govaerts about sustainable food security.

Ferguson aimed to study the impact of sustainable intensification, practices that seek to increase the productivity of farmland while decreasing environmental impact. He acknowledged that most research into sustainable intensification came from short-term studies.

“We don’t have a lot of evidence from farmers’ fields over large areas, over long periods of time,” Ferguson said.

Mexico promotes conservation agriculture by allowing large-scale research into the benefits of the program, according to Ferguson. Conservation agriculture promotes three practices to improve outcomes for farmers while reducing environmental impact. CIMMYT advocates for crop rotation, minimizing soil tilling and movement and eliminating crop burns.

The study looked at four outcomes to determine the effectiveness of conservation agriculture’s impact — infant mortality, PM2.5 concentration, PM10 concertation and aerosol optical depth. PM2.5 and PM10 are classes of particles with diameters of 2.5 and 10 micrometers respectively, about 20 and 5 times smaller than a human hair. PM2.5 is strongly associated with increased health risks including respiratory illnesses and heart conditions, according to the New York State Department of Health. Aerosol optical depth is a measure of sunlight blocked by dust and aerosols.

Utilizing wind, Ferguson explored the differences between regions that adopted conservation agriculture practices and ones that didn’t. He consistently found all impacts were lessened in areas that adopted the practices. Harvesting season saw the biggest reduction of all impacts compared to other seasons.

The data also showed an increase in crop productivity after adaptation of the practices, while increased profitability was unclear. One of Ferguson’s methods saw an appreciable increase in profits per hectare of farmland, the other only saw a marginal increase.

Ferguson’s study shows the adaptation of conservation analysis can improve both crop productivity and reduce environmental impacts that negatively affect human health.

Ferguson’s seminar is part of the Nelson Institutes’ RISE EARTH hiring drive. RISE EARTH was created by Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin in February of last year to advance the University of Wisconsin’s sustainability research and reach various goals for campus sustainability.