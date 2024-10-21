Experts discuss potential long-term damages from Hurricane Helene

This past month, Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across the South, destroying hundreds of towns and homes. Its impact resonated far beyond the immediate vicinity of the storm, according to CNN. ​​Hurricane Helene has caused an estimated $200 billion in damages and resulted in over 230 fatalities, according to a report from ABC News.

The widespread destruction left in its wake has prompted discussions about the long-term implications for affected communities, as recovery efforts are expected to take years, according to ABC. Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton made landfall just this past week and the situation remains dire, with the death toll continuing to climb, according to the New York Times.

While Wisconsin has been spared from the initial wave of Helene’s destruction, the environmental implications and broader lessons about hurricanes and natural disasters are significant for everyone. A meteorologist researcher at the University of Wisconsin Sarah Griffin said hurricanes require specific conditions to form — warm ocean waters, calm upper-level winds and moisture in the atmosphere.

Advertisements

“The threshold for warm water is about 26 degrees Celsius,” Griffin said. “If these conditions are met, a storm can develop, often starting from disturbances like African easterly waves.”

The Gulf of Mexico, currently experiencing exceptionally warm waters, has been conducive to hurricane formation, Griffin said.

When a hurricane develops, it can draw from the warm water beneath the surface and the supply of heat then fuels the storm, making it more likely to intensify, Griffin said. The depth of warm water available can prevent a hurricane from weakening as it approaches land, leading to catastrophic consequences, Griffin said.

A research scientist at the Space Science and Engineering Center Shane Hubbard emphasized the importance of personal preparedness before a storm hits.

“The number one thing I always tell people is to be prepared yourself … you almost have to be selfish to make sure that you have the short-term resources to get by for 48 hours before someone may be there to help,” Hubbard said.

The recovery process following such disasters is often a lengthy endeavor, Hubbard said.

While immediate aid may be available in the aftermath, the recovery process can stretch for years, Hubbard said. Communities impacted by Helene will face not just physical rebuilding but also emotional and economic hurdles that linger long after the storm has passed.

Hubbard pointed out states like Florida have modified construction practices since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, adopting measures that make structures more robust against hurricane winds. In areas with these new and more stringent building codes, there is much less destruction than in areas without them, Hubbard said.

While the most immediate effects of hurricanes are felt near the coast, their impact can extend far inland.

“Most people think of the water, but they don’t realize the erosion and severe thunderstorms associated with hurricanes can lead to flooding well beyond coastal areas,” Hubbard said. “The heavy rainfall and storm surges create conditions that lead to severe flooding, landslides and even tornadoes in areas far removed from the coast.”

Regions like Indiana and Ohio can experience significant flooding as storms move inland, often referred to as the “after-effects” of hurricanes, Hubbard said.

As discussions about hurricanes become increasingly intertwined with climate change, there is uncertainty about whether hurricanes will increase. But, scientists are certain the severity will increase, according to The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.

Even if the frequency of hurricanes fluctuates year to year, those that form are likely to be stronger and more destructive, Griffin said.

Hubbard said there is a need for greater awareness and proactive measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“The more people that live along coastlines, the higher the potential for damage,” Hubbard said. “If we have more of these [hurricanes], the losses are going to be higher, the community’s impact is going to be greater.”

Relying solely on government assistance is not a sustainable strategy, Hubbard said. There has to be more responsibility for individual safety, this includes advocating for better building practices, enhancing emergency preparedness plans and creating a culture of awareness about the impacts of climate change, Hubbard said.

Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene through the American Red Cross.