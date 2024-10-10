‘Our Core Value is Collective Action’: OSCE reports 2024 progress on clean energy plan

This past Wednesday, Oct. 9, Director of the Wisconsin Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, Maria Redmond, spoke with the Wisconsin Department of Administration on the progress of the office’s clean energy plan. Created in 2019, Redmond explained how the office focuses on climate and clean energy outreach as well as their ongoing mission to transition Wisconsin to a 100% carbon-free state by 2050.

Redmond first touched on the history of the OSCE, their policy and planning actions, as well as the help from other legislatures they received.

“Our governor has really led the charge and put us in a position to succeed,” Redmond said.

Redmond also noted the different executive orders allowing them to continue their efforts and she highlighted how natural lands and climate solutions are a priority for the state.

In describing the clean energy plan, Redmond touched on how it was the first ever clean energy plan in Wisconsin and how it offered the administration a chance to take the next steps in protecting the planet.

“Our core values … really focus on justice, equity and collective action,” Redmond said.

The clean energy plan holds these values to ensure all communities are impacted and supported. Redmond specifically stated how reaching these goals requires collective action from both legislators and the public.

“Government, private sectors, nonprofits, large systems, [we all] bear responsibility for doing this work,” Redmond said.

Following the overview of the clean energy plan, Redmond dived deeper into the 2024 progress and specific highlights in efforts made.

Redmond discussed the financial support received to develop the technology and deployment. Stakeholders such as the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin Office of Energy Innovation and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation have played key roles in supporting and mobilizing these efforts.

Further than funding, however, are the actual tools used to accelerate clean energy deployment. She spoke on the progress with microgrid and minigrid technologies, explaining how they are incorporated into solar panels and electric vehicles.

“Micro and minigrid projects help to build that resilience in infrastructure,” Redmond said.

Redmond concluded with sentiments tying back to the beginning of the presentation. Maximizing energy efficiency and encouraging government led efforts. The clean energy plan has provided opportunities for everyone to take advantage while also focusing on cleaner resources. Energy is being saved, and the community is benefiting. Similarly, Redmond also acknowledged Gov. Tony Evers for his commitment to the mission, and explained how this effort is truly a collective one.

“There are a lot of opportunities here and we must [all] take advantage of that,” Redmond said.