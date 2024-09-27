UW Office of Sustainability celebrates 11th annual Sustain-a-Bash

Today marks the 11th annual Sustain-a-Bash Showcase, hosted by the University Housing and Office of Sustainability on Gordon Lawn. This year’s Sustain-a-Bash offers students and residents an incredible opportunity to learn about sustainability as well as engage with community resources and organizations.

Leading up to the main showcase, the Office of Sustainability held numerous other events during the week including open houses at departments, clothes swaps and walking tours to engage the community in sustainability efforts. Highlights of the showcase included the UW Marching Band, an appearance from Bucky Badger and numerous UW sustainability clubs and organizations.

Office of Sustainability student intern Vibha Srinivasan spoke on the significance of the event.

“It’s a great way to get students involved in campus sustainability efforts,” Srinivasan said.

Ranging from the Food Recovery Network to the Ethical and Sustainable Business Network, organizations from all different fields related to sustainability were able to come together and share their work and goals with the community. All of these organizations are committed to promoting sustainable practices.

Srinivasan specifically mentioned the UW Zero Waste project, which aims to make UW a zero waste campus by 2040. Members of the UW Zero Waste team explained goals including minimizing waste generation and promoting sustainable purchasing.

The Zero Waste team also pointed out some misconceptions about recycling and composting through a unique sports-styled game. Students were able to shoot trash into different recycling or garbage-can styled hoops, both having some fun while also learning about the differences and importance of recycling.

Along with “trash-basketball,” the Sustain-a-Bash offered students to participate in fun educational activities. At the entrance of the bash, the Office of Sustainability offered scavenger hunt cards to students to learn about the different student organizations and clubs while also having some fun.

UW Dining and Culinary Services also presented sustainability in dining. These services promoted interesting recipes, food recovery processes and reusable containers. Executive Chef Paul Sprunger gave out samples of natural and healthy foods and emphasized the importance of food waste tracking.

The Sustain-a-Bash initiative not only provides learning and educational opportunities about sustainability, but also brings together organizations from different corners of the campus community to foster a shared vision.