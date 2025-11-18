City Council passes 2026 Budget, votes down proposal to defund independent police monitor

The City of Madison Common Council approved a $453 million operating budget for 2026 Tuesday, Nov. 11.

During the meeting, Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Ald. Isadore Knox Jr. and Ald. Joann Pritchett proposed a floor amendment that would disrupt funding for the Office of the Independent Police Monitor, according to the Isthmus.

The proposed amendment would redirect OIM’s $405,299 budget toward the Madison Police Department to invest in five full-time positions dedicated to implementing body-worn cameras across MPD, according to the Isthmus.

Some call for the adoption of body cams as a way to increase transparency and accountability within the police department, according to the Isthmus.

But, Ald. Sabrina Madison said this amendment was unnecessary, and it would not have passed if she and other Alders had more time to analyze the proposal.

“We have already decided at the finance committee, previous to this meeting, to add body-worn cameras to the horizon list,” Madison said. “The MPD has work to do to even prepare to submit a budget for body-worn cameras to the council.”

The amendment was rejected 17-3, with the three sponsors of the amendment being the Alders in favor of its passage, according to the Isthmus.

The purpose of the amendment falls apart when considering it would not have purchased a single body cam, Madison said.

Madison said a more realistic estimate for a budget for department wide implementation of body cams would be in the millions, rather than a few $100,000 as the proposed amendment allocates.

“[These Alders] don’t even understand what they’re asking for, how to get what they’re asking for,” Madison said. “Throughout the entire process, because the budget is a months long process, they are not engaged.

The last minute amendment limited opportunity for public feedback, Madison said. Meetings are open to the public for attendance, with the option to register for public comment beforehand, according to the city of Madison common council.

Community members and organizations expressed frustration and distaste to Madison on how the situation panned out and the lack of community input, according to Madison.

With the recent addition of body cams to the horizon list and spring elections around the corner, Madison said she has to assume the last-minute introduction of this amendment had the ulterior motive of drumming up attention in the news.

Community members supported the prioritization of a shelter over issues such as body cams, as well as support for funding OIM and the Police Civilian Oversight Board, Madison said.

“To dismantle [OIM and PCOB] in a last-minute motion, while claiming to build trust through cameras, is the height of disrespect to folks across the city,” Madison said. “You cannot build trust by erasing accountability.”