Homelessness awareness month highlights rising needs in Madison

November represents National Homelessness Awareness Month in the city of Madison, a time acknowledging the presence of citizens facing housing insecurity and encouraging efforts to help those in need.

The Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County provides a point in time count of local issues regarding unhoused individuals each January. From 2024 to 2025, the county has experienced a 7% increase in homeless citizens, counting both childless individuals and families, according to the consortium.

Also, in January 2025, 790 people in Dane County identified as experiencing homelessness, the consortium states.

Continuum of care coordinator for the Homeless Services Consortium Torrie Kopp Mueller said many people do not always understand the full extent of homelessness.

Advertisements

“There are households with children who experience homelessness,” Mueller said. “People stay in shelters or might be staying in a hotel or couch surfing with friends and family.”

Further, the City of Madison has seen an increase of first-time homelessness specifically among the demographic of adults 55 years and older, Mueller said.

Mueller said there are many misconceptions surrounding the definition of homelessness, such as the belief those who do not have jobs are homeless. Many homeless citizens are working, but other barriers such as making enough to pay rent, low wages, limited hours and eviction history affect their chance at obtaining housing, Mueller said.

When it comes to families and children in the community, public schooling can be a resource for students who struggle, Mueller said.

Students may struggle to have a place to complete homework at night or might not be able to get proper amounts of sleep, Mueller said.

“It’s [school] a place that offers routing, and there’s definitely a meal or two provided during the school day,” Mueller said.

Any student or community member looking to help those experiencing homelessness in the community can get involved in serving or connecting with a volunteering agency around the city, according to the Mortgage Center for Public Service site.

Many volunteer opportunities and groups in Madison include the Friends of the State Street Family, a group helping those on their way to permanent housing and mental health care, along with The Road Home Dane County, helping families who struggle with homelessness.

Supporting a greater variety of housing types to combat segregation and strengthening services to tenants to prevent evictions are important aspects to the policy statement, according to Madison’s Housing initiative.

“People experiencing homelessness are members of our community and they are someone’s brother, sister, mom, dad or uncle. We need to care for each other, especially while we’re down in these times.” Mueller said.

Additional housing resources can be found at the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium and other questions or concerns are advised to contact [email protected].