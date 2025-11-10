UW Health to launch new primary care facility

University of Wisconsin Health officially began construction on the new facility, University Row Medical Center. The facility will relocate several services from other medical centers across Madison, providing more accessible care, according to a Nov. 10 UW Health press release.

University Row Medical Center will be an outpatient facility located on 750 University Row, about two miles west of University Hospital and connected to the existing Digestive Health Center, according to the press release.

The planning for this center has been years in the making, and will consolidate other services from older facilities in different areas of Madison, according to senior vice president and chief administrative officer of UW Health Katrina Lambrecht.

“We continue to see the demand for patient care growing, and so a lot of those specialty clinics that will move into this new space will build more capacity,” Lambrecht said. “It’s really about being able to serve more patients in this new space than we were able to serve in existing space.”

Many clinics at UW’s 20 S. Park St. facility are being vacated and relocated to the new center due to the age of the facility and the desire to invest in health services elsewhere, Lambrecht said.

The move of the services will increase the overall capacity of what was at the original clinics, Lambrecht said.

University Row Medical Center will have four stories, including adult and pediatric primary care, urgent care, imaging and laboratory services, a pharmacy and rehabilitation, according to UW Health.

“One of the things I really love about this location is that it’s right on the bus line, so it’s easy to get to for our students in the area,” Lambrecht said. “As an academic medical center, we are also focused on educating the future healthcare workforce. So in all of our locations here in the Madison market, there is an eye toward the fact that these are also places where students learn.”

UW Health has other projects underway, including constructions to add beds and emergency department rooms in University Hospital, as well as expansion and development to East Madison Hospital and American Family Children’s Hospital, according to UW Health.

The construction on University Row Medical Center is expected to finish by the end of 2027 and begin appointments for patients at the beginning of 2028, according to UW Health.

“We want people to be able to access care conveniently,” Lambrecht said. “I think that putting all of those projects together in context is a demonstration of the investment that we are making in order to be able to grow what we’re able to do for the community in terms of providing access to patient care.”