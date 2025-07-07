UWPD investigates after body found in Lake Mendota

The University of Wisconsin Police Department is starting an investigation after the discovery of a body in Lake Mendota on Sunday at about 6:10 a.m.

UWPD was notified by a passerby who noticed the body about 50 feet offshore near Memorial Union, according to an incident report. UWPD and Madison Fire Department officers arrived at the scene and recovered the individual from the water.

The individual appeared to be a middle-aged man and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the incident report. Police say there were no signs of foul play.

Due to the nature of this incident, UWPD is currently unable to release any additional information, according to an email from executive director of communications Marc Lovicott.