Thousands march in Madison to protest Trump administration for national ‘No Kings’ day

Masses of Wisconsinites marched from Library Mall to the state Capitol to protest President Donald Trump’s administration Saturday. This protest was one of the many “No Kings” events held across the nation, which coincided with Trump’s military birthday parade.

The event’s website stated the protests were designed to reject authoritarian actions taken by the Trump administration. In the days before the march, the country saw unrest in Los Angeles in response to immigration raids by ICE agents. Many protesters brought signs condemning the actions of ICE agents while others held signs with messages written on them like “stand up for immigrants.”

Madison resident Marcia Wist said that attending the protest gave her hope despite feeling dejected by Trump’s second term in office.

“We have just been through all these months, decimating all the departments of the government, taking away services that are very desperately needed by some and generally needed by others,” Wist said. “To have this be a civilized society, to work together, to have a great country, you don’t just crush all the people you don’t like.”

By the afternoon, thousands of people had amassed at the mall and headed toward the Capitol, carrying signs with the “No Kings” slogan.

Both U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., gave speeches at the event, though Sanders had attended virtually. Warnock briefly spoke about the violent incident in Minnesota that occured only hours before where state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband had been killed in an alleged politically motivated attack.

Warnock called for an end to violence across the country and for protesters to remain peaceful before moving to criticize the Trump administration.

“I don’t know about you, but I think that an administration that is afraid of questions is a mighty insecure administration,” Warnock said.

Another protest, the Women’s March “Kick Out the Clowns” rally, preceded the march, with many people sporting red noses and clown costumes. Hundreds of people watched theatrical plays designed to mock key figures in the legislative, executive and judicial branches.

Executive director of Voces de la Frontera Christine Neumann-Ortiz first aligned herself with Judge Hannah Dugan before speaking on immigration.

“Across this country, and right here in Wisconsin, there’s a coordinated assault on our communities, power hungry mega politicians are weaponizing our government, criminalizing migration, dismantling healthcare, education, access to housing, just to hand more tax breaks to the rich,” Neumann-Ortiz said.

Organizers of the event invited participants to organize protests in Madison or Milwaukee July 21, which coincides with the trial of Judge Dugan.