Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford talks Elon Musk, opponent Brad Schimel at meet-and-greet

‘Are we gonna let Elon Musk buy a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court?’ Crawford says
by Patricia Clark and Anna Kristoff
March 1, 2025
Bennett Waara
Susan Crawford is running for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. March 1, 2025.

Candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford held a meet-and-greet on Saturday at EVP Coffee in Madison. About 40 supporters gathered in the small coffee shop to discuss the upcoming Supreme Court race and spread canvassing materials — and to celebrate Crawford’s birthday.  

Crawford entered the venue at noon and gave a short speech in which she discussed her early career as a prosecutor from Chippewa Falls and a supporter of Planned Parenthood, League of Women Voters and Madison teachers. 

“And now, as you know, I’m a judge in Dane County,” Crawford said. “I work hard every day to make sure that I get the facts right in every case … and I never lose sight of the fact that the people in my courtroom are real people.”

Advertisements

Crawford said her conservative opponent and former state Attorney General Brad Schimel has tried to overturn the Affordable Care Act, worked to overturn Roe v. Wade and did not ask his Republican colleagues for funds to move forward with a project to test 6,000 sexual assault kits

Advisor for President Donald Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has donated millions of dollars in ad campaigns criticizing Crawford, with one ad identifying the wrong Susan Crawford.

“Are we gonna let Elon Musk buy a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court?” Crawford asked.

Criticism and attention from Musk has put the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election and Crawford in the national spotlight, Crawford said.

Crawford said she sees this as an opportunity to highlight the importance of this race and its impact on the state.

“We got to make sure that we protect a fair and impartial Wisconsin Supreme Court and make sure it’s working for the people of Wisconsin and not for Elon,” Crawford said. 

Crawford said she appreciates all the volunteers who have supported her by knocking on doors and campaigning for her values. 

Crawford said it is important that young people vote in the upcoming Supreme Court race in order to protect their fundamental rights and freedoms.

“If you care about your right to privacy and you don’t want the government involved in making personal decisions for you, you should be paying attention to this race,” Crawford said. 

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election will be held April 1.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributors
Patricia Clark, News Associate Editor
Anna Kristoff, Print News Editor
Anna Kristoff is a print news editor at The Badger Herald and previously worked as a news associate. She’s interested in election coverage and state politics. Anna is a junior at UW majoring in mathematics and French.
Bennett Waara, Photo Director
Bennett Waara is a photo director at The Badger Herald. He is a sophomore at UW-Madison intending to major in journalism. Bennett enjoys many photography types, but is especially passionate about sports and nature photography. You can follow his work on Instagram @bwaaraphotography.
Donate to The Badger Herald